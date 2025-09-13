College Football
Big Cat, Mark Ingram Pledge 10K in NIL Funds on Wisconsin-Alabama Game
Updated Sep. 13, 2025 12:47 p.m. ET

Things just got a lot more interesting!

On Week 3's edition of "Big Noon Kickoff," Barstool Sports' Dan Katz, who attended Wisconsin, and cohost Mark Ingram, who starred at running back for Alabama, pledged to give $10K to the other college's NIL collective depending on who wins Saturday's matchup between the Badgers and the No. 19 Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.

Following a stunning 31-17 loss on the road against Florida State in Week 1, Alabama shut out Louisiana-Monroe in Week 2, 73-0. Meanwhile, Wisconsin is 2-0 with wins at home over Miami (OH), 17-0, and Middle Tennessee, 42-10.

Ingram, who won the 2009 Heisman Trophy and a national championship at Alabama that same season, expressed on last week's show that while there's "cause for concern" with the Tide, they have plenty of time to "right the ship."

Alabama throttled Wisconsin in Madison last season, 42-10. This will be just the fourth time that the two schools face off on the gridiron, with Alabama 2-1 in the all-time series.

The Tide are coming off a 9-4 season and are in their second year under head coach Kalen DeBoer, while the Badgers are coming off a 5-7 season and are in their third year under head coach Luke Fickell.

