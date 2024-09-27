College Football 'BIG Bets': Will Ohio State, Oregon register blowout wins? Published Sep. 27, 2024 9:51 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Colin Cowherd doesn't just talk football — he makes picks, too.

Cowherd and Jason McIntyre spent part of Thursday revealing their three best bets for Week 5 of the college football season, focusing on a few Big Ten teams.

Let's dive into their analysis from "The Herd."

(All times ET)

MINNESOTA @ NO. 12 MICHIGAN (noon, Saturday, FOX and the FOX Sports app)

Colin's pick: Under 35.5 points

Colin's thoughts: "Michigan can't throw the football, and Minnesota shut out two of its first three opponents. It's two really good defenses and two limited offenses."

J-Mac's pick: Over 35.5 points

J-Mac's thoughts: "I think that Michigan, off an exciting victory, I think there's a little pullback. The defense is lax and Minnesota is able to score 14, 17, but Michigan gets the win."

WISCONSIN @ NO. 13 USC (3:30 p.m., Saturday, CBS)

Colin's pick: USC -15.5

Colin's thoughts: "At home, bounce back blowout win over Wisconsin. Once they got their feet under ‘em in the second half [against Michigan], they actually extended drives. They just could not handle Michigan’s D-line, which is the best in the Big Ten."

NEBRASKA @ PURDUE (noon, Saturday, Peacock)

J-Mac's pick: Nebraska -10

J-Mac's thoughts: "Purdue is awful. Notre Dame couldn't do anything and they scored 60 points [on Purdue]. Purdue can't stop a nosebleed."

NO. 3 OHIO STATE @ MICHIGAN STATE (7 p.m., Saturday, Peacock)

Colin's pick: Ohio State -23.5

Colin's thoughts: "Ohio State is the No. 3 scoring offense in the country, and again, because it's Chip Kelly, this is an offense that should get better every week. … I think this team is just gonna grow and grow and grow."

NO. 8 OREGON @ UCLA (11 a.m., Saturday, FOX and the FOX Sports App)

J-Mac's pick: Oregon -26

J-Mac's thoughts: "Oregon has been slow to get up to speed. They had a 3-point win over lowly Boise State. Then, against Oregon State, favored by 17, they win by a million. I think they're starting to round into form."

