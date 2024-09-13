'BIG Bets': Can Wisconsin, Washington cover in Week 3?
Colin Cowherd doesn't just talk football — he makes picks, too.
Cowherd and Jason McIntyre spent part of Thursday revealing their three best bets for Week 3 of the college football season, focusing on three Big Ten teams.
Let's dive into their analysis from "The Herd."
(All games Saturday, all times ET)
NO. 4 ALABAMA (-16) @ WISCONSIN (noon, FOX and the FOX Sports app)
Colin's pick: Over 49.5 total points
Colin's thoughts: "Alabama is explosive, but Wisconsin can run the football and Alabama's defense gave up over 200 rushing yards last week. I think Alabama wins this game pretty comfortably. … Wisconsin will lose, but you're gonna see points."
J-Mac's pick: Wisconsin +16
J-Mac's thoughts: "Wisconsin getting 16 is stupid. It makes no sense. This is simply a number grab. In the summer, Vegas lined this game as -7.5/-8 for Alabama. And after two games, we're at -16? I just have to take, on principle, the number."
WASHINGTON ST. @ WASHINGTON (-5) (3:30 p.m., Peacock)
Colin's pick: Washington -5
Colin's thoughts: "The Huskies have won nine of 10. They've won 16 straight home games, which is the second-longest streak to Georgia in the country. Washington State's replacing Cam Ward, who is a remarkable quarterback and that is a big ask. … They're just not as dynamic. I think the Huskies win by at least a touchdown."
ARKANSAS STATE @ NO. 17 MICHIGAN (-23.5) (noon, Big Ten Network)
J-Mac's pick: Arkansas State +23.5
J-Mac's thoughts: "Last week I backed Michigan like a buffoon. This week I'm fading them. This is all about one thing: sandwich spot. Last week, Texas, next week, USC for Michigan. You think they're thinking about Arkansas State?"
MARYLAND (-2.5) @ VIRGINIA (8 p.m., ACC Network)
Colin's pick: Over 57 total points
Colin's thoughts: "Maryland has a coach that's pretty smart and Virginia has been not only a bad ACC team, the worst defense in the ACC. … Maryland is one of those programs that's always a little bit better than you think. I think it's a potential blowout. I think Maryland is dropping 35, 40 points on them."
10 best college football uniforms in 2024, per FOX Sports' Jenny Taft
Pac-12 adding Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State, San Diego State in 2026
Colorado State star QB, WR call out Deion Sanders, Colorado ahead of rivalry game
-
2024 College Football picks Week 3: Can Ducks, Huskies cover in rivalry games?
2025 NFL Draft No. 1 pick odds: Shedeur Sanders stumbles; Beck atop board
Colorado's Travis Hunter plays 2K25 until 6 a.m., Shedeur Sanders talks Nebraska troll
-
2024 College Football Playoff odds: Notre Dame, Michigan slip; USC takes leap
College football Week 3 preview: Can Wisconsin slow down Jalen Milroe, Alabama?
Senior QB Tyler Van Dyke exuding confidence, embracing leadership role at Wisconsin
