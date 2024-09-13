College Football
'BIG Bets': Can Wisconsin, Washington cover in Week 3?
College Football

'BIG Bets': Can Wisconsin, Washington cover in Week 3?

Published Sep. 13, 2024 9:34 a.m. ET

Colin Cowherd doesn't just talk football — he makes picks, too.

Cowherd and Jason McIntyre spent part of Thursday revealing their three best bets for Week 3 of the college football season, focusing on three Big Ten teams. 

Let's dive into their analysis from "The Herd."

(All games Saturday, all times ET)

ADVERTISEMENT

NO. 4 ALABAMA (-16) @ WISCONSIN (noon, FOX and the FOX Sports app)

Colin's pick: Over 49.5 total points

Colin's thoughts: "Alabama is explosive, but Wisconsin can run the football and Alabama's defense gave up over 200 rushing yards last week. I think Alabama wins this game pretty comfortably. … Wisconsin will lose, but you're gonna see points."

J-Mac's pick: Wisconsin +16

J-Mac's thoughts: "Wisconsin getting 16 is stupid. It makes no sense. This is simply a number grab. In the summer, Vegas lined this game as -7.5/-8 for Alabama. And after two games, we're at -16? I just have to take, on principle, the number."

WASHINGTON ST. @ WASHINGTON (-5) (3:30 p.m., Peacock)

Colin's pick: Washington -5

Colin's thoughts: "The Huskies have won nine of 10. They've won 16 straight home games, which is the second-longest streak to Georgia in the country. Washington State's replacing Cam Ward, who is a remarkable quarterback and that is a big ask. … They're just not as dynamic. I think the Huskies win by at least a touchdown."

Big Ten Bets: Wisconsin, Arkansas State cover; Washington wins Apple Cup

Big Ten Bets: Wisconsin, Arkansas State cover; Washington wins Apple Cup

ARKANSAS STATE @ NO. 17 MICHIGAN (-23.5) (noon, Big Ten Network)

J-Mac's pick: Arkansas State +23.5

J-Mac's thoughts: "Last week I backed Michigan like a buffoon. This week I'm fading them. This is all about one thing: sandwich spot. Last week, Texas, next week, USC for Michigan. You think they're thinking about Arkansas State?"

MARYLAND (-2.5) @ VIRGINIA (8 p.m., ACC Network)

Colin's pick: Over 57 total points

Colin's thoughts: "Maryland has a coach that's pretty smart and Virginia has been not only a bad ACC team, the worst defense in the ACC. … Maryland is one of those programs that's always a little bit better than you think. I think it's a potential blowout. I think Maryland is dropping 35, 40 points on them."

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Top 5 Heisman Trophy favorites through first two weeks, per Joel Klatt

Top 5 Heisman Trophy favorites through first two weeks, per Joel Klatt

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes