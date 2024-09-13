College Football 'BIG Bets': Can Wisconsin, Washington cover in Week 3? Published Sep. 13, 2024 9:34 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Colin Cowherd doesn't just talk football — he makes picks, too.

Cowherd and Jason McIntyre spent part of Thursday revealing their three best bets for Week 3 of the college football season, focusing on three Big Ten teams.

Let's dive into their analysis from "The Herd."

(All games Saturday, all times ET)

NO. 4 ALABAMA (-16) @ WISCONSIN (noon, FOX and the FOX Sports app )

Colin's pick: Over 49.5 total points

Colin's thoughts: "Alabama is explosive, but Wisconsin can run the football and Alabama's defense gave up over 200 rushing yards last week. I think Alabama wins this game pretty comfortably. … Wisconsin will lose, but you're gonna see points."

J-Mac's pick: Wisconsin +16

J-Mac's thoughts: "Wisconsin getting 16 is stupid. It makes no sense. This is simply a number grab. In the summer, Vegas lined this game as -7.5/-8 for Alabama. And after two games, we're at -16? I just have to take, on principle, the number."

WASHINGTON ST. @ WASHINGTON (-5) (3:30 p.m., Peacock)

Colin's pick: Washington -5

Colin's thoughts: "The Huskies have won nine of 10. They've won 16 straight home games, which is the second-longest streak to Georgia in the country. Washington State's replacing Cam Ward, who is a remarkable quarterback and that is a big ask. … They're just not as dynamic. I think the Huskies win by at least a touchdown."

Big Ten Bets: Wisconsin, Arkansas State cover; Washington wins Apple Cup

ARKANSAS STATE @ NO. 17 MICHIGAN (-23.5) (noon, Big Ten Network)

J-Mac's pick: Arkansas State +23.5

J-Mac's thoughts: "Last week I backed Michigan like a buffoon. This week I'm fading them. This is all about one thing: sandwich spot. Last week, Texas, next week, USC for Michigan. You think they're thinking about Arkansas State?"

MARYLAND (-2.5) @ VIRGINIA (8 p.m., ACC Network)

Colin's pick: Over 57 total points

Colin's thoughts: "Maryland has a coach that's pretty smart and Virginia has been not only a bad ACC team, the worst defense in the ACC. … Maryland is one of those programs that's always a little bit better than you think. I think it's a potential blowout. I think Maryland is dropping 35, 40 points on them."

