College Football Best Team in College Football? 'Big Noon Kickoff' Crew Debate It Updated Sep. 13, 2025 12:20 p.m. ET

The legendary Ric Flair said it best: "To be the man, you’ve got to beat the man."

It's tough to argue against Ohio State, the top-ranked team in the nation heading into Week 3 of the college football season. But who are the other contenders? Is there a win that shines brighter than the Buckeyes' Week 1 triumph over Texas?



The "Big Noon Kickoff" crew debated the following question on Saturday's pregame show:

Who is the best team in the land?

"They have one of the biggest wins in college football, Week 1 against a really good Texas team. I think we all agree that this potentially a College Football Playoff team. And then, what did they do against Grambling last week, a team we all thought they should beat by 60? Well, they do just that.



"I think Julian Sayin is one of the best young quarterbacks in the country. We’re not talking about him enough. If he continues to evolve and develop, Ohio State is going to be right there at the end."

Are Ohio State & LSU early favorites to win the National Championship?

Mark Ingram: LSU

"I think LSU might have arguably one of the best wins in the country, going on the road to Clemson and winning in that environment. Garrett Nussmeier and this offense are explosive, they are dangerous, and they have weapons all over the offensive side of the ball.

"But it's the defense that has improved significantly. They’ve allowed only 17 points in the first two games. They made Cade Klubnik look like a "JAG" – Just Another Guy. They have a tough SEC schedule, but they have the chance to prove it."

Urban Meyer: Whoever stays healthy

"How about the College Football Playoff era? You’re going to see the best two teams play at the end of the season. Obviously, the Oregon Ducks and the team that plays in Columbus [Ohio State] could play in Indianapolis. I’m gonna call it right now. Whoever stays healthy will be the national champion of college football."

Brady Quinn: Oregon

"Oregon looks to be the most complete team right now in college football. Now, they have yet to be tested. But, they’ve got the playmakers on the outside. They’ve got the speed. They’ve got the quarterback in Dante Moore, who is going to be a first-round pick. The offensive line has not given up a sack yet this season.



"Defensively, Oregon gets after it up front. They’ve got the secondary to cover. They have it all. I know these Northwestern fans think this Oregon team is overrated, but they’re about to find out."

