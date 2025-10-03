College Football Best Freshman QB in College Football: Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn Weigh In Updated Oct. 4, 2025 11:59 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Freshmen quarterbacks taking over the spotlight is nothing new in college football, but which ones have impressed the most this season?

Matt Leinart discussed how he likes what he's seeing from Maryland's Malik Washington on Week 6's edition of "Big Noon Kickoff."

Brady Quinn and Matt Leinart highlight most impressive freshmen QBs

"This guy's a beast [and] a big reason why they're undefeated," Leinart said about Washington. "The homegrown kid grew up about 40 minutes away from Maryland. [He] has them playing good football. Washington, Nebraska, UCLA the next three weeks.

"Maryland's got a real shot to be undefeated here, kind of being a contender in the Big Ten. It starts with their quarterback."

Through Maryland's first four games, Williams has totaled 1,038 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, one interception and a 143.0 passer rating. He's completing 59.7% of his passes and has also rushed for two scores en route to Maryland's 4-0 start. Williams and the Terrapins host Washington on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Brady Quinn is impressed by BYU's Bear Bachmeier.

"He wouldn't have even ended up at BYU if not for the firing of [Stanford head coach] Troy Taylor. He was originally going to go to Stanford. He ends up BYU [after quarterback Jake Retzlaff leaves]. He didn't get to enroll early. He hasn't been there very long. He won a quarterback competition in training camp … keep an eye on Bear Bachmeier," Quinn said. "He's like a right-handed kind of Tim Tebow with the way he plays."

Taylor was fired by Stanford in March, with Retzlaff transferring to Tulane in July; Bachmeier changed his commitment from Stanford to BYU, along with his brother, wide receiver Tiger Bachmeier, in May.

The Cougars are off to a 5-0 start, with Bachmeier having totaled 1,048 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns, one interception and a 163.6 passer rating, while completing 68.7% of his passes. He has also rushed for 206 yards and five touchdowns.

