College Football Best college football hype videos ahead of Week 9 Updated Oct. 26, 2024 12:48 p.m. ET

FOX Sports Video Team

Week 9 of the college football season features a loaded slate of games, and that includes one of the top in-state rivalries in the sport as the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines welcome Jonathan Smith's Michigan State Spartans to the Big House.

The Spartans are coming off an impressive win over Iowa and made it a point to release a must-see hype video ahead of Saturday's in-state showdown.

Meanwhile, in other Week 9 action, No. 21 Missouri has a massive SEC matchup against No. 15 Alabama, while James Franklin's Penn State team gets set to travel to Madison, Wisconsin to take on the Badgers.

Here is a look at the best college football hype videos heading into Week 9 of the season:

Michigan State Spartans

"In this state, you're either green or you're blue."

That is the truth when it comes to the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry, and the Spartans didn't disappoint with this incredible hype video ahead of their in-state showdown with the Wolverines.

Michigan State does a great job of capturing this huge in-state rivalry with compelling shots and game highlights from battles over the years. Check out the :49 mark, where you can see the famous "Oh, he has trouble with the snap!" moment from the unforgettable finish in the 2015 version of this rivalry.

Michigan State used a perfect mix of current and previous game footage, and it's impossible not to love the way it was mixed seamlessly together.

Missouri Tigers

"It's just us."

That is the message in this must-see hype video, which is narrated by former Mizzou Tiger Brock Olivo, who currently serves as a special teams analyst for the Tigers. Olivo delivers a strong and passionate performance in the video.

Something about hearing the Missouri brotherhood hits different coming from a player who was born and raised in Missouri. The writing was strong in this video, and the way they shot Olivo's portion was visually exciting.

Penn State Nittany Lions

"Put it on film!"

That is the overlying message in this outstanding hype video from Penn State ahead of its Big Ten showdown against Wisconsin.

This video features exciting narration, this time by CL Shepherd, who played in the NFL and is now a motivational speaker. The video makes you feel like you're in a huddle with him and he is getting ready to lead you out to battle. The exciting highlights in this video matched Shepard's energy.

