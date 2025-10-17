Behind-the-Scenes Footage Reveals Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson Dynamic

Back in May, Pablo Torre — host of the "Pablo Torre Finds Out" podcast — dropped a bombshell report revealing that Jordon Hudson, the girlfriend of North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick, had been banned from UNC’s football facility.

Now, five months later, Torre is back with another viral Belichick-Hudson moment — this time, thanks to behind-the-scenes footage from the set of "Coach" at NFL Films studios.

The newly released video shows Hudson seated at a meeting table with Belichick, Matt Patricia, and other staff members, engaging in a discussion about an upcoming matchup. At one point, she questions the phrasing of one of the "keys to the game."

"Is it necessary to say ‘keep them out of the end zone’? I feel like that’s pretty self-explanatory on defense," Hudson says. "I don’t know if there’s an additional point… I feel like that applies to all defenses."

In another clip, Hudson critiques the show’s graphics and production process, followed by hot mic audio in which she discusses the behind-the-scenes workflow.

"We could use Adobe Photoshop, and honestly, this is something I've done before with what you're calling a template," Hudson says. "OK, so Adobe Photoshop — we have last week's thing, and then you just go back and say, ‘OK, rather than Joe Montana,’ you just go click.click.click.click.click on the delete button, type in a new name, and it’s already uploaded... I was able to build out his entire website."

Katie Nolan, seated on set with Torre, has a visceral reaction to the footage.

"This is brutal," Nolan says. "When she kept saying ‘Adobe Photoshop’ — I think they know what that is. You don't have to keep calling it by its full name."

Graphics remain a running topic in the segment, but as Torre notes, this clip is about far more than graphic design. It offers a rare glimpse into the interpersonal dynamics surrounding Belichick and Hudson.

"This is what the power dynamic is like around Bill Belichick," Torre says. "What she is showing us, inadvertently, is — I am told — not dissimilar to what it’s like in Carolina now."

Belichick and the Tar Heels sit at 2-3 through seven weeks and have been blown out in three games against power conference opponents, including a 38-10 defeat to Clemson in the most-recent game that resulted in a largely empty stadium in the second half.

North Carolina returns to action Friday night against Cal.