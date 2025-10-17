College Football
Behind-the-Scenes Footage Reveals Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson Dynamic
College Football

Behind-the-Scenes Footage Reveals Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson Dynamic

Published Oct. 17, 2025 3:00 p.m. ET

Back in May, Pablo Torre — host of the "Pablo Torre Finds Out" podcast — dropped a bombshell report revealing that Jordon Hudson, the girlfriend of North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick, had been banned from UNC’s football facility.

Now, five months later, Torre is back with another viral Belichick-Hudson moment — this time, thanks to behind-the-scenes footage from the set of "Coach" at NFL Films studios.

The newly released video shows Hudson seated at a meeting table with Belichick, Matt Patricia, and other staff members, engaging in a discussion about an upcoming matchup. At one point, she questions the phrasing of one of the "keys to the game."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Is it necessary to say ‘keep them out of the end zone’? I feel like that’s pretty self-explanatory on defense," Hudson says. "I don’t know if there’s an additional point… I feel like that applies to all defenses."

In another clip, Hudson critiques the show’s graphics and production process, followed by hot mic audio in which she discusses the behind-the-scenes workflow.

"We could use Adobe Photoshop, and honestly, this is something I've done before with what you're calling a template," Hudson says. "OK, so Adobe Photoshop — we have last week's thing, and then you just go back and say, ‘OK, rather than Joe Montana,’ you just go click.click.click.click.click on the delete button, type in a new name, and it’s already uploaded... I was able to build out his entire website."

Katie Nolan, seated on set with Torre, has a visceral reaction to the footage.

"This is brutal," Nolan says. "When she kept saying ‘Adobe Photoshop’ — I think they know what that is. You don't have to keep calling it by its full name."

Graphics remain a running topic in the segment, but as Torre notes, this clip is about far more than graphic design. It offers a rare glimpse into the interpersonal dynamics surrounding Belichick and Hudson.

"This is what the power dynamic is like around Bill Belichick," Torre says. "What she is showing us, inadvertently, is — I am told — not dissimilar to what it’s like in Carolina now."

Belichick and the Tar Heels sit at 2-3 through seven weeks and have been blown out in three games against power conference opponents, including a 38-10 defeat to Clemson in the most-recent game that resulted in a largely empty stadium in the second half.

North Carolina returns to action Friday night against Cal.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Curt Cignetti, Indiana Agree to Deal That Makes Him 3rd-Highest-Paid CFB Coach

Curt Cignetti, Indiana Agree to Deal That Makes Him 3rd-Highest-Paid CFB Coach

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 World Series Image 2025 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes