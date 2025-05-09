College Football UNC sets record straight: Bill Belichick's girlfriend welcome to Carolina facilities Published May. 9, 2025 3:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The University of North Carolina set the record straight on Bill Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, being welcomed at the school's football facilities.

After a report surfaced Friday morning that Hudson had been banned from university facilities, North Carolina issued a statement making it clear that Hudson is indeed a welcome guest.

"While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities," the statement read. "Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick’s personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University."

On Friday morning, Pablo Torre, who hosts the podcast "Pablo Torre Finds Out," revealed that sources close to the situation informed him a decision had been made by the higher-ups inside the athletic department to ban Hudson from UNC football facilities.

Torre also added that Belichick's family were "extraordinarily concerned" about how detrimental Hudson could be, not just for the school and its football program, but for Belichick's legacy and greater reputation.

After North Carolina issued an official statement just after 11 a.m. ET on Friday, Torre took to social media to issue a statement of his own, doubling down on his sourcing and reporting.

"UNC can now choose to describe or change its position on Jordon Hudson's involvement however it wishes, following the publication of our episode," Torre wrote on X. "We requested comment and filed dozens of FOIA requests that were not satisfied. And we stand by the specific reporting in our episode, which came from the highest levels of the football program."

Torre also added the following in response to an X user commenting on his reporting:

"We broke the news of an important meeting where UNC higher-ups told the football program that Jordon Hudson can’t be around the facility anymore," Torre said. "Many people around the team heard that message very clearly. You can decide who to trust, in terms of how the PR spin goes from here."

This report comes on the heels of Belichick making a recent appearance on "CBS News Sunday Morning" to promote his upcoming book on his coaching life. In the interview, Hudson objected to a question about how the two had met, while CBS' Tony Dokoupil referred to her during the segment as being a "constant presence" in the interview.

Belichick later defended Hudson for interjecting during the interview, saying she was "simply doing her job."

The awkward interview added to the attention and curiosity that has followed the 73-year-old Belichick, hired as the Tar Heels' head coach in December after his ultra-successful run with the New England Patriots , which included six Super Bowl titles, and Hudson, who has frequently posted glimpses into their relationship with social media photos.

Belichick, who signed a five-year deal with North Carolina and will earn $10 million this season, is set to make his college football head coaching debut on Sept. 1 when the Tar Heels host TCU at Kenan Stadium.

