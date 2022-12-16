College Football Baylor vs. Air Force best bet, odds and how to bet 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Baylor Bears and Air Force Falcons will face off in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl.

After winning the Big 12 last season, Baylor regressed in 2022, finishing with a 6-6 record. The Bears ended their season on a three-game losing skid but had big wins against Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas Tech throughout their .500 regular season campaign.

Air Force's offense didn't put up gaudy numbers, but its defense was one of the best in college football, holding opponents to 5.1 yards per play. The Falcons finished with a 9-3 overall record and 5-3 in the Mountain West.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Baylor and Air Force, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Baylor at Air Force (7:30 p.m. ET Thursday, Dec. 22, ESPN)

Point spread: Baylor -6.5 (Baylor favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Air Force covers)

Moneyline: Baylor -278 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Air Force +205 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports College Football Analyst RJ Young :

The Air Force Falcons average 330 yards and 36 minutes of possession. That's not a recipe for scoring often. This game will be a slugfest.

PICK: Under 49.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

