College Football
College Football
Auburn Reportedly Fires HC Hugh Freeze in Midst of 3rd Season
Published Nov. 2, 2025 1:49 p.m. ET
Following its upset loss to Kentucky on Saturday, Auburn has decided it's seen enough of the Hugh Freeze era.
Freeze has been fired as Auburn's head coach, ESPN and others reported Sunday. Freeze in the middle of his third season at Auburn, with Saturday's loss dropping the Tigers to 4-5 on the season and 1-5 in SEC play.
Auburn's lackluster play in the SEC this season continues the trend from Freeze's first two seasons at the helm. The Tigers went 5-11 in conference play over the 2023 and 2024 seasons, becoming bowl eligible just once.
Freeze finished his Auburn career with a 15-19 overall record and a 6-16 record in conference play.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
What did you think of this story?
share
recommended
-
FOX Super 6 Contest: Geoff Schwartz's College Football Week 10 Picks, Predictions
4 Takeaways From Texas' SEC Win Over Vanderbilt
4 Takeaways from Ohio State's Win Over Penn State on 'Big Noon Saturday'
-
2025 College Football Week 10 Odds: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Expert Picks, Best Bets
Rob Gronkowski Recreates Viral 2006 Ohio State Recruiting Visit Photo
College Football Week 10 Picks, Preview: What to Expect in PSU-OSU, More
-
How Much is Mario Cristobal's Buyout? Miami's Latest Loss Raises Big Questions
Ohio State’s Carnell Tate Plays for His Late Mother: ‘I Know She’s Watching’
College Football Playoff Predictions: Who Is Making The Field Entering November?
Item 1 of 3
in this topic
recommended
-
FOX Super 6 Contest: Geoff Schwartz's College Football Week 10 Picks, Predictions
4 Takeaways From Texas' SEC Win Over Vanderbilt
4 Takeaways from Ohio State's Win Over Penn State on 'Big Noon Saturday'
-
2025 College Football Week 10 Odds: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Expert Picks, Best Bets
Rob Gronkowski Recreates Viral 2006 Ohio State Recruiting Visit Photo
College Football Week 10 Picks, Preview: What to Expect in PSU-OSU, More
-
How Much is Mario Cristobal's Buyout? Miami's Latest Loss Raises Big Questions
Ohio State’s Carnell Tate Plays for His Late Mother: ‘I Know She’s Watching’
College Football Playoff Predictions: Who Is Making The Field Entering November?
Item 1 of 3