Auburn Reportedly Fires HC Hugh Freeze in Midst of 3rd Season

Following its upset loss to Kentucky on Saturday, Auburn has decided it's seen enough of the Hugh Freeze era.

Freeze has been fired as Auburn's head coach, ESPN and others reported Sunday. Freeze in the middle of his third season at Auburn, with Saturday's loss dropping the Tigers to 4-5 on the season and 1-5 in SEC play.

Auburn's lackluster play in the SEC this season continues the trend from Freeze's first two seasons at the helm. The Tigers went 5-11 in conference play over the 2023 and 2024 seasons, becoming bowl eligible just once.

Freeze finished his Auburn career with a 15-19 overall record and a 6-16 record in conference play.

This is a developing story and will be updated.