The No. 19 Arizona Wildcats kick off against the Kansas State Wildcats in this battle of the Wildcats on Saturday in a Week 12 college football matchup on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 19 Arizona vs. Kansas State at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 21.

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No. 19 Arizona @ Kansas State Odds

Moneyline

Kansas State: +235

Arizona: -290

Spread

Kansas State +7: -110

Arizona -7: -110

Over/Under

Over 52.5: -105

Under 52.5: -115

No. 19 Arizona @ Kansas State Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Arizona is the only Big 12 team to be in the top five in yards per game (450.1), points allowed (21.9) and sacks (30).

Kansas State gives up the fewest passing yards per game (178.2), while Arizona is second in passing yards per game (326.2).

Arizona's Noah Fifita is third in the country with 3,150 passing yards. Fifita has passed for over 300 yards in six games this season, including the last five games.

The Pick: Arizona -7

How to Watch No. 19 Arizona vs. Kansas State