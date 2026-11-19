College Football
College Football
Arizona vs. Kansas State Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 12
Published Nov. 21, 2026 7:00 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The No. 19 Arizona Wildcats kick off against the Kansas State Wildcats in this battle of the Wildcats on Saturday in a Week 12 college football matchup on FS1.
Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 19 Arizona vs. Kansas State at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 21.
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Moneyline
- Kansas State: +235
- Arizona: -290
Spread
- Kansas State +7: -110
- Arizona -7: -110
Over/Under
- Over 52.5: -105
- Under 52.5: -115
From FOX Sports Research:
- Arizona is the only Big 12 team to be in the top five in yards per game (450.1), points allowed (21.9) and sacks (30).
- Kansas State gives up the fewest passing yards per game (178.2), while Arizona is second in passing yards per game (326.2).
- Arizona's Noah Fifita is third in the country with 3,150 passing yards. Fifita has passed for over 300 yards in six games this season, including the last five games.
How to Watch No. 19 Arizona vs. Kansas State
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS
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