The No. 16 Arizona Wildcats kick off against in-state rival the Arizona State Sun Devils to end the regular season on Saturday in a Week 13 college football matchup on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 16 Arizona vs. Arizona State at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 28.

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Arizona State @ No. 16 Arizona Odds

Moneyline

Arizona State: +260

Arizona: -325

Spread

Arizona State +8.5: -110

Arizona -8.5: -110

Over/Under

Over 53.5: -115

Under 53.5: -105

Arizona State @ No. 16 Arizona Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Arizona is 4-6 in its last 10 meetings with Arizona State but has won three of the last four.

Arizona State’s Reed Harris leads the Big 12 with 1,159 receiving yards and 11 touchdown catches. He ranks fifth nationally in receiving yards.

Arizona’s Noah Fifita ranks second nationally with 3,473 passing yards and is tied for fifth with 26 touchdown passes.

The Pick: Over 53.5

How to Watch No. 16 Arizona vs. Arizona State