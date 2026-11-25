College Football
College Football
Arizona vs. Arizona State Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 13
Published Nov. 28, 2026 9:00 p.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The No. 16 Arizona Wildcats kick off against in-state rival the Arizona State Sun Devils to end the regular season on Saturday in a Week 13 college football matchup on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 16 Arizona vs. Arizona State at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 28.
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Moneyline
- Arizona State: +260
- Arizona: -325
Spread
- Arizona State +8.5: -110
- Arizona -8.5: -110
Over/Under
- Over 53.5: -115
- Under 53.5: -105
From FOX Sports Research:
- Arizona is 4-6 in its last 10 meetings with Arizona State but has won three of the last four.
- Arizona State’s Reed Harris leads the Big 12 with 1,159 receiving yards and 11 touchdown catches. He ranks fifth nationally in receiving yards.
- Arizona’s Noah Fifita ranks second nationally with 3,473 passing yards and is tied for fifth with 26 touchdown passes.
How to Watch No. 16 Arizona vs. Arizona State
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026
- Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Casino Del Sol Stadium, Tucson, AZ
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