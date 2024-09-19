National Football League Arch Manning to make first start for Texas with Quinn Ewers out Updated Sep. 19, 2024 2:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Arch Manning will make his first career start at quarterback for Texas on Saturday night against UL Monroe , coach Steve Sarkisian announced Thursday.

Sarkisian said that Quinn Ewers , who suffered an abdominal strain in the Longhorns' 56-7 win over UTSA last weekend, "has made great strides" in his recovery, but Manning is "more than capable" of filling in.

"He's got a lot of confidence from his teammates to go out there and play," Sarkisian said.

Manning, a redshirt freshman, came in for Ewers in the second quarter of last week's game and promptly scored a touchdown on his first snap. He threw for 223 yards and four touchdowns, and ran for a 67-yard score, which was the longest TD run by a Texas quarterback since Vince Young back in 2005.

While Manning being named the team's starter this week does not come as a surprise, it is still a massive headline. For one, Texas is now the No. 1-ranked team in the country. And two, Manning is the most famous backup in college football. His explosive touchdown run vs. UTSA evoked jokes that he didn't get his speed from his uncles, Peyton and Eli, but rather from his grandfather, Archie.

Sarkisian told reporters Thursday that Ewers will wear an earpiece on the sideline and be fully engaged and supportive of Manning. He said third-string quarterback Trey Owens, who got playing time last week, will serve as the backup.

Sarkisian also said that even though Ewers is out this week, all of his goals are still in place. That includes leading the Longhorns to a national championship, winning the Heisman Trophy and being a top NFL Draft pick.

"Him not playing this game this Saturday is not going to impact those things that I know are goals that we've set for him and that he's working toward," Sarkisian said.

This is the third consecutive season that Ewers has suffered an injury. He missed three games in 2022 with a clavicle injury and two games in 2023 with a sprained AC joint.

Texas hopes to have Ewers back the following week ahead of its SEC debut against Mississippi State. But in the meantime, this is a huge opportunity for Manning. Sarkisian has said before that Manning prepares each week as if he were the starter. This will also serve as an important experience for Manning in the future.

"I know that he'll be more than ready to go out and operate and play football at a high level for us," Sarkisian said.

