College Football AP Top 25: USC drops out; Oklahoma State vaults to No. 15 Updated Nov. 5, 2023 2:56 p.m. ET

Southern California dropped out of The Associated Press college football poll Sunday for the first time under coach Lincoln Riley and No. 15 Oklahoma State vaulted into the rankings for the first time this year.

The top nine teams in the Top 25 held their spots, led by No. 1 Georgia. The Bulldogs have now tied the second-longest streak atop the poll at 21 straight weeks, dating back to the middle of last season.

Georgia received 49 first-place votes. No. 2 Michigan got nine first-place votes, No. 3 Ohio State had three and No. 4 Florida State had two.

Washington remained No. 5, followed by Oregon, Texas, Alabama and Penn State.

The last time the first nine teams in the poll went unchanged this late in the season was Nov. 19, 2017.

Mississippi moved up a spot to a season-high No. 10.

USC (7-3) lost to Washington on Saturday night in yet another high-scoring, defense-optional affair, and is now unranked after starting the season No. 6. Next week at Oregon, USC will play as an unranked team for the first time since 2021, a 4-8 season in which the school fired coach Clay Helton after two games.

"I think our guys are frustrated that we've been so, so close, and we haven't played good enough to be able to separate," Riley said after the Washington game.

USC hired Riley away from Oklahoma after the 2021 season, and he brought Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams with him as a transfer.

The Trojans started this season 6-0, but have lost three of four since, allowing 46 points per game.

Oklahoma State (7-2) is having an inverse season to USC.

The Cowboys beat rival Oklahoma for their fifth straight victory after a 2-2 start. The Cowboys' jump to No. 15 matches the highest ranking for a previously unranked team this deep into the season since the AP poll expanded to 25 teams in 1989.

USC went from unranked to No. 15 on Nov. 13, 2016, after it beat No. 4 Washington 26-13 in Seattle.

Here is the entire top 25:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Ohio State

4. Florida State

5. Washington

6. Oregon

7. Texas

8. Alabama

9. Penn State

10. Ole Miss

11. Louisville

12. Oregon State

13. Utah

14. Tennessee

15. Oklahoma State

16. Missouri

17. Oklahoma

18. LSU

19. Kansas

20. Tulane

21. James Madison

22. Notre Dame

23. Arizona

24. North Carolina

25. Liberty

Reporting by The Associated Press.

