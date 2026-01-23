College Football
Texas QB Arch Manning Undergoes Foot Surgery, Expected Back for Spring Practice
Published Jan. 23, 2026 4:51 p.m. ET
Texas quarterback Arch Manning had foot surgery this week and will be limited in offseason workouts, the school announced Friday. He is expected to return for spring practice.
Texas officials called the procedure "minor" and said it was a "preventative measure to address a previous injury." The school provided no other details.
Manning passed for 3,163 yards and 26 touchdowns and ran for 10 touchdowns last season, his first as the Longhorns' full-time starter.
Texas was the preseason No. 1 and finished ranked No. 12. The Longhorns missed the College Football Playoff and went 10-3 with a Citrus Bowl win over Michigan that included Manning's 60-yard game-clinching touchdown run.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
