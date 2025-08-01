2025 UAB Football Predictions: Blazers Ranked 108th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136
This isn't your average college football ranking.
My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:
- Who do I think is good?
- Why do I think they're good?
- What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?
Here is a look at where UAB lands in my Ultimate 136.
UAB ranking: 108
Last year’s ranking: 102
Top player: RB Jevon Jackson: Was one of 10 C-USA players last season who recorded 850+ scrimmage yards and 6+ total TDs.
RJ's take: When UAB hired Trent Dilfer in 2023, seven wins in two years was not an option the Blazers considered. But that's what they've been. That's who they are. Maybe Dilfer strikes gold with Jalen Kitna at QB, and maybe Jamichael Rogers goes for 18.5 tackles for loss this season like he did at Division II Miles College in Birmingham. But with just three returning starters on either side of the ball, I wouldn't hold my breath.
[Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here]
UAB Win Total Odds: Over 4.5 (+110) Under 4.5 (-134)
Have an issue with my rankings? Think your alma mater is too low, or your school's rival is too high? Get at me on X, @RJ_Young, and I'll select my favorite tweets and respond to them in a future article.
RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.
