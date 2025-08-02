College Football 2025 Louisiana Football Predictions: Ragin' Cajuns Ranked 81st in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Published Aug. 10, 2025 9:41 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Louisiana lands in my Ultimate 136.

Louisiana ranking: 81

Last year’s ranking: 45

Top player: S Tyree Skipper: Earned Second Team All-Sun Belt Conference honors despite missing five games due to injury; was tied for the team lead in interceptions (4).

[Louisiana's 2025 schedule]

RJ’s take: Head coach Michael Desormeaux raised my eyebrows when I learned that former Ole Miss quarterback Walker Howard and former LSU WR Shelton Sampson Jr. went to Lafayette out of the portal. That makes me think the Ragin' Cajuns might have something worth shouting about come November.

There's continuity at running back with Bill Davis and Zylan Perry, who rushed for 1,491 and 13 touchdowns combined in 2024. Desormeaux has a budding star at EDGE in Cameron Whitfield, who notched 11.5 tackles for loss last season.

[ Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here ]

Louisiana Win Total Odds: Over 7.5 (-112) Under 7.5 (-108)

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports.

