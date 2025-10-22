2025 Heisman Watch: Ohio State QB Julian Sayin Climbs the Leaderboard

The Heisman Trophy race continues to take shape with each passing Saturday, and this weekend was a big one. Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin claimed the top spot after another stellar performance, with former front-runner Fernando Mendoza right behind him.

Here’s a look at our 2025 Heisman Watch following the 10th full Saturday of the season.

Ohio State QB Julian Sayin threw for 316 yards and four touchdowns on Saturday. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

Sayin and the top-ranked Buckeyes remained undefeated on the season after defeating Penn State on Saturday, 38-14. Sayin continued to impress, completing 87% of his passes (20-of-23) for 316 yards and four touchdowns against the Nittany Lions. He boasts an 80.7 completion percentage on the season — and they aren't all checkdowns. In the Buckeyes' Week 10 victory, Sayin hit WR Carnell Tate for a dazzling 45-yard score and another huge 57-yard gain.

Coming into Week 10, Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza led college football with 24 touchdown passes. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Mendoza and the second-ranked Hoosiers also remained undefeated on the season with a 55-10 drubbing of Maryland on Saturday. Mendoza completed 66.7% of his passes (14-of-21) for 201 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also added 24 rushing yards and a score on the ground. Mendoza boasts a 72.3 completion percentage on the season, with 2,124 yards and 25 passing touchdowns under his belt.

Alabama QB Ty Simpson has thrown for 2,184 yards, 20 touchdowns and just one interception so far this season. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Simpson and the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide were on a bye in Week 10. Last week, Simpson threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns in a narrow victory over South Carolina. It was the Tide's fourth consecutive win over an AP Top 25 opponent. Simpson has completed 67.8% of his passes for 2,184 yards, with 20 touchdowns and just one interception so far this season. He has added 79 rushing yards and two scores on the ground. Alabama hosts LSU next Saturday.

Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed has thrown for 1,972 yards and 17 touchdowns, adding 349 yards on the ground. (Photo by Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images)

Reed and the third-ranked Aggies were on a bye in Week 10. Last week, Reed threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-25 victory over then-No. 20 LSU. The sophomore signal-caller has completed 61.4% of his passes for 1,972 yards, with 17 touchdowns and six interceptions so far this season. He has added 349 rushing yards and six scores on the ground. Texas A&M plays No. 19 Missouri on the road next Saturday.

