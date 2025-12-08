2025 Heisman Trophy: Who Joins Indiana's Fernando Mendoza Among the 4 Finalists?

Fernando Mendoza quarterbacked Indiana to new heights in 2025, helping the Hoosiers win their first Big Ten Championship since 1967 on Saturday. Now, Mendoza is on the precipice of making more program history.

Mendoza headlines the group of four players who were named the finalists for the Heisman Trophy on Monday. Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin were the other three players named as finalists and will join Mendoza in New York City for Saturday's ceremony.

Unlike many other years, there wasn't a clear favorite for the Heisman until the very last weekend of games before the ceremony. Mendoza was among the betting favorites for the majority of the season, but he became the overwhelming favorite to win the award following Indiana's 13-10 win over Ohio State on Saturday. His odds to win the award have climbed to -1200 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ahead of Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game, some felt that whichever quarterback won that matchup would go on to win the Heisman. Mendoza completed 15 of 23 passes for 222 yards, one touchdown and an interception in that game. He made a handful of big throws in the second half, though, as he helped Indiana come back from a halftime deficit against the nation's top defense.

The win marked Indiana's second win over a top-10 team this year. Mendoza and Indiana delivered Oregon its only loss so far this season back in October, when the Hoosiers defeated the Ducks in Eugene. But Mendoza might have his Heisman moment back in November, when he led Indiana to a game-winning touchdown drive in the final minute to take down Penn State on the road.

As for Mendoza's numbers on the season, he's thrown for 2,980 yards and leads the nation in touchdown passes (33). He's also tops all power conference quarterbacks in yards per attempt (9.4). Mendoza added 240 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns this season. Mendoza would be the first player in program history to win the award if he's named the Heisman on Saturday.

Sayin, meanwhile, threw for 258 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Saturday's loss to Indiana, seeing his Heisman odds drop to +50000. Ohio State's first-year starting quarterback had a strong season, though, and was statically one of the nation's top passers. He threw for 3,323 yards, 31 touchdowns and six interceptions. His 78.4% completion percentage would also be the highest completion percentage in a single season in college football history if Ohio State's season ended today.

Pavia has the second-best odds to win the Heisman ahead of Saturday's ceremony, holding +600 odds to take home the honor at DraftKings Sportsbook. He quarterbacked Vanderbilt to arguably the best season it's ever had, with the Commodores winning 10 games for the first time in program history. Pavia threw for 3,192 yards, 27 touchdowns and eight interceptions to go with 826 rushing yards and nine rushing scores.

As for Love, he was arguably the top running back in college football this season. The Notre Dame star was fourth in the nation in rushing (1,372 yards) and third in rushing touchdowns (18), rushing for 6.9 yards per carry. He also had 280 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns this season.

