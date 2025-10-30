2025 College Football Week 10 Odds: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Expert Picks, Best Bets

And the beat rolls on.

We were up again last week, and we're up on the season.

Oh, and some very important official College Football Playoff rankings are going to drop in a few days.

Here's what I'm on for college football Week 10.

Last Week: 3–2

Season: 28-18-2

West Virginia @ No. 22 Houston

Houston is now ranked and has gone Over its season win total (thanks, guys), but this is a spot to fade the Cougars. Houston’s offense has been hit-or-miss much of the season, but winning out is certainly on the table. I just think there’s a natural letdown here against a WVU team that played its best game of the year on defense last week in a 6-point loss to TCU.

PICK: West Virginia (+13.5) to lose by fewer than 13.5 points or win outright

New Mexico @ UNLV

UNLV had been begging for a loss most of the season and Boise State finally obliged two weeks ago. The Rebels defense should have a lot of problems keeping the Lobos under 30.

PICK: New Mexico (+4) to lose by fewer than 4 points or win outright

South Carolina @ No. 7 Ole Miss

The Gamecocks deserved a better fate last week against Alabama, and there is concern that the blown opportunity could represent South Carolina’s last stand. However, with all the talk about Ole Miss getting its biggest win of the year last week, and how the Rebels are now playoff bound, maybe Ole Miss has a little bit of a letdown here. Keep in mind, too, Ole Miss’ wins over SEC teams have come by seven, six, five and eight points. There was also a 3-point win over Washington State. Asking Ole Miss to win by two touchdowns might be a lot.

PICK: South Carolina (+12.5) to lose by fewer than 12.5 points or win outright

Memphis @ Rice

Simply playing the spot here. Memphis is off a fourth-quarter comeback upset win over South Florida, and with Tulane next week on a short week, this feels like an absolute spot that you must play against. Heck, Memphis has proven it can lose to anyone, as it did at UAB. But the Tigers have also proven they can beat anyone, like they did against USF. Rice has been wildly inconsistent, but the Owls hung in there with Navy and bounced back from a bad loss against UTSA with a win over UConn.

PICK: Rice (+14) to lose by fewer than 14 points or win outright

UNDERDOGS TO PLAY ON THE MONEYLINE

Last Week: 1-3, -1.6

Season: 15-27, +3.1

New Mexico +150

BEAR BYTES

North Carolina @ Syracuse

Syracuse is 0-4 and has averaged 12.5 points since QB Steve Angeli was lost for the season. The Orange have lost all four games by at least 13 points. North Carolina has committed five red-zone turnovers this season, tied for the FBS lead with two other ACC teams — Boston College and Pitt.

Virginia @ Cal

Virginia is the only team with three overtime wins this season (3-0). The only other Power 4 team with two OT wins is Texas.

Wake Forest @ Florida State

Florida State has lost nine straight ACC games and is 1-11 in ACC play dating back to last year.

Vanderbilt @ No. 20 Texas

Vanderbilt has not been an underdog of less than a field goal on the road against a P4 team since 2018, when the Commodores were a 4-point favorite at Baylor.

Penn State @ No. 1 Ohio State

This is the first time Penn State enters the Ohio State game unranked since 2016, when the Nittany Lions upset No. 2 Ohio State 24-21 as 19-point underdogs. The last time Penn State played Ohio State unranked in Columbus was 2015 and No. 1 Ohio State won that game 38-10 as an 18.5-point favorite.

Army @ Air Force

In the last 21 games between service academies, underdogs are 21-6 against the spread (ATS) with 13 outright wins.

Navy @ North Texas

This is the first regular-season meeting of two AAC teams 7-1 or better since 2019, when Memphis beat Cincinnati 34-24.

No. 10 Miami @ SMU

Since 2019, Miami has lost nine games as a double-digit favorite. That's tied with Toledo for the most in the FBS in that span.

No. 23 USC @ Nebraska

Under Lincoln Riley, USC has been favored away from home 16 times. The Trojans have covered just three and two came in the Rose Bowl vs. UCLA. The other came at Stanford. That's 0-12 ATS with seven outright losses as a favorite outside the state of California under Riley, including at Illinois earlier this year. Nebraska has lost 27 straight games vs. AP ranked opponents dating back to a 2016 win over Oregon. Matt Rhule is 0-17 against ranked opponents as a Power 4 head coach. His two wins over ranked opponents came when Rhule was at Temple.

Duke @ Clemson

A loss against Duke will give Clemson its first five-loss season since 2010.

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .