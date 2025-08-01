College Football 2025 Pittsburgh Football Predictions: Panthers Ranked 43rd in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Published Aug. 10, 2025 8:57 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Pitt lands in my Ultimate 136.

Team ranking: 43

Last year’s ranking: 91

Top player: RB Desmond Reid: One of 10 Power 4 players last season to total 1,500+ scrimmage yards and 10+ total touchdowns; one of three Power 4 players to rush for 900+ yards and record 500+ receiving yards.

[Pitt's 2025 schedule]

RJ’s take: After beginning 7-0 and ending the season with six consecutive losses, the word for the season in Pittsburgh is "finish." The 2025 bones of this team look similar to its 2024 one with Eli Holstein back from injury at QB, Desmond Reid back at RB and four men on Pat Narduzzi’s defense who accounted for eight tackles for loss or more. None of those are more fearsome than LB Kyle Louis, who has notched 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first half of Pitt’s schedule is difficult with games against Louisville, at Florida State and at Syracuse before October 11. The Panthers then finish with games against Notre Dame, at Georgia Tech and against Miami.

Pitt Win Total Odds: Over 6.5 (+112) Under 6.5 (-138)

Have an issue with my rankings? Think your alma mater is too low, or your school's rival is too high? Get at me on X, @RJ_Young , and I'll select my favorite tweets and respond to them in a future article.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.

[ Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here ]





FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football Pittsburgh Panthers

share