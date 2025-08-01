2025 Jacksonville State Football Predictions: Gamecocks Ranked 107th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136
This isn't your average college football ranking.
My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:
- Who do I think is good?
- Why do I think they're good?
- What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?
Here is a look at where Jacksonville State lands in my Ultimate 136.
Jacksonville State ranking: 107
Last year’s ranking: 67
Top player: RB Cam Cook: Led TCU in rushing last season with 460 rush yards and 9 TDs; played in 8 games as a true freshman in 2023.
RJ's take: Charles Kelly is the rare coach who has called plays on offense, defense and now acts as head coach. Rarer still, Kelly was the offensive coordinator at Jacksonville State in 1996 and then the team's defensive coordinator in 1997.
He's coached under Nick Saban, Hugh Freeze, Jimbo Fisher and Deion Sanders. Now he'll try to keep the Gamecocks charging toward championships with Clint Trickett calling plays for QB Gavin Wimsatt and RB Cam Cook.
Jacksonville State Win Total Odds: Over 6.5 (+164) Under 6.5 (-205)
Have an issue with my rankings? Think your alma mater is too low, or your school's rival is too high? Get at me on X, @RJ_Young, and I'll select my favorite tweets and respond to them in a future article.
RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.
