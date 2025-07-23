College Football 2025 College Football Odds: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's expert picks, best bets Published Jul. 23, 2025 4:29 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

One of my favorite markets heading into the college football season? Win totals.

There are a couple of teams I’m already betting on, and I’ve got some strong thoughts on how their seasons are going to shape up.

Let's dive into it.

South Carolina Over/Under 7.5 wins

Heading into last season, the Gamecocks weren’t thought to be very good. Their win total was 5.5, and they surprised everyone by winning nine games, as quarterback LaNorris Sellers broke out to stardom.

Now, South Carolina has to deal with high expectations, whereas there were none last year. The Gamecocks have a very young wide receiver group, and lost the interior of their defensive line and their entire linebacker corps. We’re talking big-name guys from the defense, like Kyle Kennard and Nick Emmanwori.

Every road game is one that South Carolina can lose, as it visits Missouri, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas A&M. The Gamecocks also have Virginia Tech in Atlanta and host Oklahoma, Alabama and Clemson.

Assuming they win their buy games, the Gamecocks have to go 4-4 in those eight games to beat me. I’ll take my chances that they don’t achieve eight wins this season.

PICK: South Carolina (-134) Under 7.5 wins

Can LaNorris Sellers and Oscar Adaway help the Gamecocks live up to expectations in 2025?

Minnesota Over/Under 7.5 wins

I know the Gophers lost defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman to Miami, but I believe P.J. Fleck can be trusted to field a competitive team given the program foundation he’s built.

If quarterback Drake Lindsey plays to the level Minnesota thinks he can, this offense will be good. It’s been a little different recently for the Gophers. It's more about passing to set up the run, as opposed to a run-first philosophy.

Koi Perich might not be a household name nationally, but he could be an impact two-way star for the Gophers. This is a team that lost some games in brutal fashion last year — North Carolina, Michigan and Penn State immediately come to mind.

This is not a team that's going to win at Ohio State or Oregon, but every other game on the slate is extremely doable in the top-heavy Big Ten.

PICK: Minnesota (+145) Over 7.5 wins

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

