College Football 2025 CFB Odds: Back Texas to Cover Huge Spread, USC to Score Big Published Sep. 4, 2025 12:28 p.m. ET

College football Week 1 gave us a glimpse into what we can expect from some of the top teams.

Now, in Week 2, we're going to get a clearer picture, as squads like Texas try to bounce back and Michigan gets a chance to take its show on the road.

Here's what I'm wagering on this weekend.

Michigan @ Oklahoma

This Saturday will be Michigan’s first non-conference road game since 2018 and the Wolverines are doing it with a true freshman quarterback making his first road start.

Bryce Underwood had a fantastic game in Week 1. He just turned 18, and attempted 31 passes with 21 completions for 251 yards. It was a controlled game plan that featured a ton of run/pass options and single-read play action pass concepts.

Can Bryce Underwood lead the Wolverines to victory in Week 2?

It was an outstanding design by the Michigan staff for the QB. Michigan’s offense also added 200 yards on the ground, which kept everything on schedule.

However, the Oklahoma defense that Michigan’s offense is going to face is not New Mexico. It’s going to give the Wolverines some issues, so I'm wagering on that being problematic for Underwood.

Michigan’s offensive line was just OK in Week 1, and we know that unit has new pieces.

Week 1 to Week 2 can often see a huge jump in productivity, as players are more comfortable in game conditions. However, I don’t see this matchup having that effect on the Wolverines' blocking unit. When their offense is on schedule — meaning first down is positive, second down is position, and they are either moving the chains or having a third-and-short situation — it’s going to excel all season.

I doubt those situations will happen often in this game.

Michigan had seven situations of third-and-seven (or greater) against New Mexico and finished with just two conversions. Those third-and-longer spots are the most uncomfortable for Underwood right now, as he’s just not done it enough. They are passing downs and the defense knows it. Defenses will disguise and heat up a young quarterback.

Does Michigan have the receiving core to win a bunch of one-on-ones quickly against pressure?

Ultimately, Michigan’s offensive production is just going to dip in this game. This does remind me a bit of the matchup against Alabama last season, where you made the quarterback throw the ball and live with the results.

PICK: Michigan Under 20.5 points scored

San Jose State @ Texas

Poor Spartans.

Traveling from the Bay Area to Austin for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff, as a sacrificial lamb for a Longhorns team that will take out its anger from last weekend on this foe.

Texas did not play well in a loss to Ohio State in Week 1. Despite that loss, Texas is still one of the better teams in the country and the Longhorns will get to show that against San Jose State. The Spartans lost to Central Michigan 16-14 last weekend, where they mustered just 75 yards rushing with three turnovers.

Texas held Ohio State to just 14 points. What is going to happen in this game? San Jose State might not score at all.

Coming off a loss, Arch Manning and the Longhorns head into the weekend as 36.5-point favorites.

Arch Manning and the Texas offense were disappointing against the Buckeyes. Couldn’t gain a yard multiple times. No rhythm on offense. The perfect bounce back spot is this game.

Texas had a week to reassess and get back on the field for improvement. We’ve also seen it dominate in these spots in the past. The Horns beat Colorado State to open last season 52-0. With Arch Manning at QB, they beat UTSA in Week 3 56-7 and followed it up with a 51-3 win over UL Monroe.

Texas is going to win this game around the same range.

PICK: Texas (-36.5) to win by more than 36.5 points

Georgia Southern @ USC

I don’t know how good USC will be this season, but I do know how well the Trojans play early in the year when facing non-conference opponents at home under Lincoln Riley.

I’m just going to list the scores for you.

USC in 2022

vs. Rice 66-14

vs. Fresno State 45-17

USC in 2023

vs. San Jose State 56-28

vs. Nevada 66-14

USC in 2024

vs. Utah State 48-0

USC in 2025

vs. Missouri State 73-13

The Trojans just dominate these undermanned teams that have not seen an offensive design like USC's at any point in the last nine months.

USC’s starting offense played just five drives last weekend and finished with five touchdowns (it scored a sixth on defense). The Trojans' backups came in and immediately scored more touchdowns. The offensive line played very well and Georgia Southern just doesn’t have a chance to stop SC at all. It allowed 42 points and over 500 yards to Fresno State, who could barely score at Kansas to open the season.

PICK: USC team total Over 44.5 points scored

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .

