College Football 2025 Coastal Carolina Football Predictions: Chanticleers Ranked 94th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Published Aug. 10, 2025 9:29 p.m. ET

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Coastal Carolina lands in my Ultimate 136.

Coastal Carolina ranking: 94

Last year’s ranking: 60

Top player: WR Jameson Tucker: Has totaled 1,002 receiving yards and 9 touchdown catches over the last two seasons.

[Coastal Carolina's 2025 schedule]

RJ’s take: Tim Beck’s Chanticleers yearn for consistency. Only four of his players started every game last season — and they still went bowling.

With the entire starting backfield of quarterback Ethan Vasko and running back Braydon Bennett transferring out, Beck is looking to signal-callers MJ Morris (Maryland) and Emmett Brown (San Jose State) to plug and play alongside three returners at wideout in Bryson Graves, Jameson Tucker and Cameron Wright.

On defense, the addition of SEC and ACC talent in the backfield in Ja’Marion Wayne (Missouri) and Robby Washington (Miami) should help keep the Chanticleers in position to defend the farm at Myrtle Beach.

Coastal Carolina Win Total Odds: Over 5.5 (+106) Under (-130)

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.

