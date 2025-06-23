College Football 2025 CFB Odds: Who Will Claim the SEC Title? Updated Jun. 23, 2025 7:39 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Big Ten has taken over college football as of late, with the last two national champions being teams from the conference: Michigan and Ohio State. The SEC is hoping to avoid a Big Ten three-peat for 2025.​​

The SEC boasts a roster of notable — and very successful — squads as well.

While the conference dates back to 1933, it didn't hold its first conference championship game until 1992.

Since then, the Alabama Crimson Tide has secured the most SEC championships, winning 11 titles, including the very first game against Florida.

So, which team do oddsmakers predict will come out on top in the SEC this season?

Let's take a look ahead at the 2025 SEC title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 23.

SEC Conference Championship Winner 2025-26

Texas: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Alabama: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Georgia: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

LSU: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Texas A&M: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Ole Miss: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Tennessee: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Florida: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Despite joining the SEC just a year ago, the sportsbooks favor Texas — led by star QB Arch Manning — to claim the title. Before last year, Texas found success in the Big 12, securing its most recent title in 2023 with a dominant 49-21 victory over Oklahoma State. That win ended a 13-year conference title drought, the longest in program history. Texas had previously won titles in 1996, 2005, 2009 and 2023. Last season, the Longhorns topped the conference with a 7-1 record, but they lost 22-19 in the championship game.

Alabama & Georgia in Joel Klatt’s top games that will shape the 2025 season

As mentioned, Alabama leads the conference with the most SEC titles, nine of which were won by coach Nick Saban. In the last 11 years, Bama has claimed seven titles, with its most recent victory in 2023 — a narrow 27-24 win over Georgia. The Crimson Tide finished their 2024 campaign with a 5-3 conference record, tying for third with Missouri and Ole Miss. With +380 odds, Alabama sits second on the oddsboard, just below Texas.

Next on the board is Georgia, the reigning SEC champ, at +400. The Bulldogs rank third in the SEC for most conference title wins with five. Since Kirby Smart took over as head coach, Georgia has experienced significant success, making eight conference appearances in his nine seasons. After going 6-2 in the SEC last season, Georgia defeated Texas 22-19 in the championship game.

