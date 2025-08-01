College Football 2025 Boston College Football Predictions: Eagles Ranked 47th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Published Aug. 10, 2025 9:11 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Boston College lands in my Ultimate 136.

Boston College ranking: 47

Last year’s ranking: 85

Top player: RB Turbo Richard: Ran for 278 yards and 2 TDs as a true freshman last season, averaging 5.1 yards per rush.

[Boston College 2025 schedule]

RJ's take: If Grayson James is Boston College's starter at QB, Bill O’Brien will be fine with that. If it turns out to be former Alabama QB Dylan Lonergan, he'll probably feel like he did when he sat Thomas Castellanos in favor of James late last year.

Castellanos hit the portal not long after James brought BC back to upset Syracuse and then led the team to two more wins. The Eagles came apart after a 4-1 start, losing five of their final eight games to finish 7-6 on the year. However, both Lewis Bond and Reed Harris emerged as potential stars at receiver during that span.

If Richard finds the boost, expect BC’s offense to sustain its top speed. He averaged 5.1 yards per carry on just 55 rushes last year.

[Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here]

Boston College Win Total Odds: Over 5.5 (+108) Under 5.5 (-132)

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.

