College Football 2025 Arkansas Football Predictions: Razorbacks Ranked 64th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Published Aug. 10, 2025 8:57 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Arkansas lands in my Ultimate 136.

Arkansas Razorbacks ranking: 64

Last year’s ranking: 29

Top player: QB Taylen Green: Recorded 3,756 yards of total offense last season, the second-most in a single season in program history; only QB this century to pass for 300+ yards, rush for 75+ yards, average 30+ yards per completion and not throw a single INT in a single game (vs. Texas Tech).



[Arkansas's 2025 schedule]

RJ's take: Arkansas has struggled to return to its high-water mark of 9-4 in 2021 under Sam Pittman, but they’ve shown signs of being a breakthrough program. Last season, they knocked off No. 4-ranked Tennessee in a thriller for the program’s first win against a top-five opponent since 1999. But that win was overshadowed by a 21-17 loss to Texas A&M and pummelings by LSU (34-10), Ole Miss (63-31) and a 10-point loss to Texas. Finishing 7-6 might have been fine last year, but another 7-6 year might not carry Pittman into 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the Razorbacks, finishing with a positive turnover margin will be a good start. They finished minus-8 in that metric last year. Green completed just 49% of his passes through the first five games of the season, but still threw for more than 3,100 yards with 602 on the ground. Those numbers were similar to Oklahoma's John Mateer last year, and Green did that in the SEC. There’s still room for Green to become the kind of player LaNorris Sellers did for South Carolina and lead Arkansas to a nine-win season for the first time in five years.

If he’s going to do that, it’s going to have to happen with games at Memphis, at Tennessee, at LSU, at Texas and against Missouri, Texas A&M and Notre Dame.

[Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here]

Arkansas Win Total Odds: Over 5.5 (+108) Under 5.5 (-132)

Have an issue with my rankings? Think your alma mater is too low, or your school's rival is too high? Get at me on X, @RJ_Young , and I'll select my favorite tweets and respond to them in a future article.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football Arkansas Razorbacks

share