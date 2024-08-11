2024 Western Kentucky football predictions: Ranked No. 59 by RJ Young
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers ranking: 59/134
[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]
Conference ranking: 4th in Conference USA (+450 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Virginia Tech (58), Cincinnati (57), Arizona State (56), Texas State (55), Central Florida (54)
Teams behind them: Coastal Carolina (60), South Carolina (61), South Alabama (62), Baylor (63), Georgia Southern (64)
[Western Kentucky 2024 schedule]
RJ's take: Tyson Helton has two capable starters for one spot at QB in Caden Veltiamp and well-traveled T.J. Finley.
Finley spent last year at Texas State, passed for 3,439 yards, and Will Friend will have plenty of ways to help him keep that offensive attack prolific.
Western Kentucky's Win Total Odds: Over 7 (-150) Under 7 (+120)
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Top 10 teams to build a dynasty with in EA College Football 25
2024 College football odds: SEC projected win totals, best futures bets
Jim Harbaugh to be Michigan honorary captain in opener vs. Fresno State
-
Upsets, sleepers and dominant Ducks: What we learned from College Football 25 simulations
USC, Oregon, UCLA, Washington beefing up in anticipation of physical Big Ten play
2024-25 College Football Playoff odds: Ohio State owns best odds to make postseason
-
Jim Harbaugh handed full-season suspension by NCAA for recruiting violations
'Bear Bets': Best College Football Playoff bets, teams to fade
Joel Klatt's preseason top 25: Ohio State or Georgia at No. 1?
-
Top 10 teams to build a dynasty with in EA College Football 25
2024 College football odds: SEC projected win totals, best futures bets
Jim Harbaugh to be Michigan honorary captain in opener vs. Fresno State
-
Upsets, sleepers and dominant Ducks: What we learned from College Football 25 simulations
USC, Oregon, UCLA, Washington beefing up in anticipation of physical Big Ten play
2024-25 College Football Playoff odds: Ohio State owns best odds to make postseason
-
Jim Harbaugh handed full-season suspension by NCAA for recruiting violations
'Bear Bets': Best College Football Playoff bets, teams to fade
Joel Klatt's preseason top 25: Ohio State or Georgia at No. 1?