College Football 2024 Western Kentucky football predictions: Ranked No. 59 by RJ Young Published Aug. 11, 2024 6:00 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers ranking: 59/134

[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]

Conference ranking: 4th in Conference USA (+450 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: Virginia Tech (58), Cincinnati (57), Arizona State (56), Texas State (55), Central Florida (54)

Teams behind them: Coastal Carolina (60), South Carolina (61), South Alabama (62), Baylor (63), Georgia Southern (64)

[Western Kentucky 2024 schedule]

ADVERTISEMENT

RJ's take: Tyson Helton has two capable starters for one spot at QB in Caden Veltiamp and well-traveled T.J. Finley.

Finley spent last year at Texas State, passed for 3,439 yards, and Will Friend will have plenty of ways to help him keep that offensive attack prolific.

Western Kentucky's Win Total Odds: Over 7 (-150) Under 7 (+120)

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]





share