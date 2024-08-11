College Football 2024 UTSA football predictions: Ranked No. 49 by RJ Young Published Aug. 11, 2024 6:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

UTSA Roadrunners ranking: 49/134

[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]

Conference ranking: 3rd in American Athletic (+450 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: BYU (48), TCU (47), North Carolina (46), Louisiana (45), Boise State (44)

Teams behind them: Troy (50), Duke (51), Fresno State (52), Georgia Tech (53), UCF (54)

[UTSA 2024 schedule]

RJ's take: UTSA's Jeff Traylor has gone 39-14 in four years.

He added former Alabama linebackers Ian Jackson and Kendrick Blackshire, and former LSU corner Denver Harris. On top of this, they return 11 starters on defense.

Former Auburn QB Dematrius Davis is a dude. So is Owen McCown, Josh McCown's son, who went 22 of 31 for 251 against Marshall.

And Traylor has turned San Antonio into a fortress, going 22-4 at the Alamodome. Watch the Roadrunners in the AAC.

UTSA Roadrunner's Win Total Odds: Over 8 (-125) Under 8 (+105)

