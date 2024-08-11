College Football 2024 USC football predictions: Ranked No. 17 by RJ Young Published Aug. 11, 2024 5:48 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

USC Trojans Ranking: 17/134

Conference ranking: 5th in Big Ten (+2200 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: Notre Dame (16), Oklahoma State (15), Penn State (14), Tennessee (13), Utah (12)

Teams behind them: Kansas State (18), Clemson (19), Kansas (20), West Virginia (21), Texas A&M (22)

RJ's take: All signs point to Miller Moss getting his chance to be the starting quarterback for the Trojans. Given Lincoln Riley’s track record of producing Heisman winners (three) and No. 1 overall picks (three), Moss is in line to inherit an offense that is renowned for producing QBs that the NFL loves.

Riley also brought in transfer Jayden Maiava, who passed for 3,085 yards with 17 TDs and 10 INTs while leading UNLV to its most wins in a season since 1984 last year. But neither QB screams CFP for a program that has never made the playoff, even though this 12-team format will be its best opportunity to make one since its inception in 2014. Whoever the QB is, they must remember they have Zachariah Branch on their side. He should be featured running, catching and returning in 2024.

USC plays one of the toughest schedules in the sport this year. The Trojans' 2024 schedule includes nine teams that were ranked in 2023 and 11 that won at least one game against a ranked opponent.

Riley’s teams have scored 40 or more points 49 times since 2017 (92 games), and he is 45-4 all-time when they do.

USC Win Total Odds: Over 7 (-140) Under 7 (+120)

