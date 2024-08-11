College Football 2024 UMass football predictions: Ranked No. 112 by RJ Young Updated Aug. 11, 2024 5:41 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

UMass Minutemen Ranking: 112/134

Conference ranking: Independent

Teams ahead of them: Rice (111), San Jose State (110), Sam Houston State (109), Navy (108), UConn (107)

Teams behind them: Western Michigan (113), East Carolina (114), Nevada (115), North Texas (116), Ohio (117)

RJ's take: UMass is what happens when you move to FBS too fast, and Don Brown is its football history personified. In stint No. 1, Brown went 43-19 as head coach of the Minutemen. However, since moving to FBS, UMass has amassed a 24-112 record.

And this year they've got both Missouri and Georgia on the schedule.

Massachusetts Win Total Odds: Over 3.5 (-130) Under 3.5 (+100)

