2024 UMass football predictions: Ranked No. 112 by RJ Young
UMass Minutemen Ranking: 112/134
[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]
Conference ranking: Independent
Teams ahead of them: Rice (111), San Jose State (110), Sam Houston State (109), Navy (108), UConn (107)
Teams behind them: Western Michigan (113), East Carolina (114), Nevada (115), North Texas (116), Ohio (117)
RJ's take: UMass is what happens when you move to FBS too fast, and Don Brown is its football history personified. In stint No. 1, Brown went 43-19 as head coach of the Minutemen. However, since moving to FBS, UMass has amassed a 24-112 record.
And this year they've got both Missouri and Georgia on the schedule.
Massachusetts Win Total Odds: Over 3.5 (-130) Under 3.5 (+100)
