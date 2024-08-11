College Football
2024 Stanford football predictions: Ranked No. 98 by RJ Young
College Football

2024 Stanford football predictions: Ranked No. 98 by RJ Young

Updated Aug. 11, 2024 5:49 p.m. ET
RJ Young
RJ Young
FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

Stanford Cardinal Ranking: 98/134

[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]

Conference ranking: 17th in ACC (+40000 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Indiana (97), Colorado State (96), Northern Illinois (95), Bowling Green (94), Washington State (93)
Teams behind them: Vanderbilt (99), MTSU (100), Army (101), UAB (102), San Diego State (103)

[Stanford 2024 schedule]

ADVERTISEMENT

RJ's take: Stanford? In the ACC? Yeah, that's weird. God bless the folks that plan to travel from Palo Alto to Syracuse — 2,820 miles or 41 hours along Interstate 80 West — for a Friday night game to see the Cardinal play the Orange coming off Syracuse's bye week.

I understand there are other parts of Stanford football that are not Elic Ayomanor, but they need to be bookended by his first and last name. Ayomanor went for 294 receiving yards on 13 catches with three TDs against Colorado — nearly a third of his 1,093 yards and nearly a fifth of his 62 catches in 2024. 

No one knows his value like coach Troy Taylor, who played at Cal and left as the program's all-time leading passer. He has a quarterback who is more than capable of churning out yardage in Ashton Daniels. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound junior threw for 448 yards against national title runner-up Washington last season. However, with games against Texas Christian, at Clemson, against Virginia Tech, at Notre Dame, against SMU and at N.C. State, Stanford might be favored in only three games all season.

Stanford Win Total Odds: Over 3.5 (-160) Under 3.5 (+135)

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Deion Sanders combative in media session: 'I don't have time for this foolishness'

Deion Sanders combative in media session: 'I don't have time for this foolishness'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 Summer Olympics Image 2024 Summer Olympics2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes