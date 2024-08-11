College Football 2024 Southern Miss football predictions: Ranked No. 106 by RJ Young Updated Aug. 11, 2024 5:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Southern Miss Golden Eagles Ranking: 106/134

Conference ranking: 6th in Sun Belt (+4000 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: Hawaii (105), Utah State (104), San Diego State (103), UAB (102), Army (101)

Teams behind them: Connecticut (107), Navy (108), Sam Houston State (109), San Jose State (110), Rice (111)

RJ's take: If you wondered where former Florida State starter Tate Rodemaker ended up, look no further. He's right over there in Hattiesburg, which gave the world Brett Favre, Patrick Surtain and Ray Guy.

Last year, Golden Eagles coach Will Hall had Frank Gore, Jr. This year he's replacing nine starters and going to trust the offense to a former Nole who struggled against SEC competition (12 of 25 for 134 against Florida) but was respectable against FCS competition (13 of 23 for 217 with two TDs in relief of Jordan Travis against North Alabama).

Southern Miss' Win Total Odds: Over 4.5 (+130) Under 4.5 (-105)

