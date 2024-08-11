2024 Ohio football predictions: Ranked No. 117 by RJ Young
Ohio Bobcats Ranking: 117/134
Conference ranking: 6th in Mid-American (+1000 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: North Texas (116), Nevada (115), East Carolina (114), Western Michigan (113), UMass (112)
Teams behind them: New Mexico (118), Tulsa (119), Buffalo (120), Central Michigan (121), New Mexico State (122)
RJ's take: They can't have nice things in Athens, Ohio. Two years ago, the Bobcats won the MAC East title. Two years later, 21 players on that team were gone, including eight to the Big Ten, five to the Big 12 and two to the ACC.
Tim Albin, like most good G5 coaches, goes straight into rebuilding, knowing his roster will be pillaged by moneyed programs. He also can pillage the division below him, as he's added 17 FCS transfers to a team that won 10 games last year, including their last four in a row.
Ohio's Win Total Odds: Over 6.5 (+115) Under 6.5 (-145)
