2024 Northern Illinois football predictions: Ranked No. 95 by RJ Young
Northern Illinois Huskies Ranking: 95/134
Conference ranking: 3rd in Mid-American (+650 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Bowling Green (94), Washington State (93), Georgia State (92), Pittsburgh (91), Air Force (90)
Teams behind them: Colorado State (96), Indiana (97), Stanford (98), Vanderbilt (99), MTSU (100)
RJ's take: Like Iowa, NIU will throw the ball. On third-and-long. To a tight end. In the flat. But that's about the extent of Thomas Hammock’s aerial attack.
The Huskies mushers. Expect Antario Brown, who rushed for 1,296 on 212 rushes, and Gavin Williams, who averaged 5.1 yards per rush on 95 carries in 2023, to be the offense Hammock runs NIU through.
Northern Illinois' Win Total Odds: Over 6.5 (-125) Under 6.5 (-105)
