College Football 2024 Louisiana Tech football predictions: Ranked No. 125 by RJ Young Updated Aug. 11, 2024 5:38 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Ranking: 125/134

[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]

Conference ranking: 8th in C-USA (+2500 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: Florida International (124), Florida Atlantic (123), New Mexico State (122), Central Michigan (121), Buffalo (120)

Teams behind them: UTEP (126), Ball State (127), Charlotte (128), Eastern Michigan (129), Temple (130)

[Louisiana Tech 2024 schedule]

ADVERTISEMENT

RJ's take: When La. Tech fired Skip Holtz in 2021, I doubt anyone in Ruston, Louisiana thought their next hire, Sonny Cumbie, would go 6-18 over the next two years while Holtz rattled off a 32-4 record with three pro football titles in three years as head coach of the UFL’s Birmingham Stallions. It’s looking dire for Cumbie, who will have to break in another new starter at QB while hoping star RB Marquis Crosby can be the back he was in 2022.

Louisiana Tech's Win Total Odds: Over 5 (-115) Under 5 (-115)

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share