2024 Louisiana football predictions: Ranked No. 45 by RJ Young
Louisiana Ragin Cajuns ranking: 45/134
[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]
Conference ranking: 3rd in Sun Belt (+600 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Boise State (44), Florida (43), Liberty (42), Colorado (41), Appalachian State (40)
Teams behind them: UNC (46), TCU (47), BYU (48), UTSA (49), Troy (50)
RJ's take: Louisiana A.K.A., Don’t Call Us Louisiana-Lafayette, A.K.A. ULL stands for U Laid Low looks, to return to the heights Billy Napier took them to.
Napier went 34-5 as chief chef among Raging Arcadian with two Sun Belt titles in two of his last three years there. Then Michael Desormeaux walked in to assume the executive chef spot, and the gumbo spoiled.
In Year 3, Desmoreaux is just 13-14. If it's gonna come together in 2024, he’ll cook with a pass rush attack that includes juniors Jordan Lawson and Cameron Whitfield, who combined for 15 sacks last season.
Louisiana Ragin Cajuns' Win Total Odds: Over 7.5 (-140) Under 7.5 (+110)
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Top 10 teams to build a dynasty with in EA College Football 25
2024 College football odds: SEC projected win totals, best futures bets
Jim Harbaugh to be Michigan honorary captain in opener vs. Fresno State
-
Upsets, sleepers and dominant Ducks: What we learned from College Football 25 simulations
USC, Oregon, UCLA, Washington beefing up in anticipation of physical Big Ten play
2024-25 College Football Playoff odds: Ohio State owns best odds to make postseason
-
Jim Harbaugh handed full-season suspension by NCAA for recruiting violations
'Bear Bets': Best College Football Playoff bets, teams to fade
Joel Klatt's preseason top 25: Ohio State or Georgia at No. 1?
-
Top 10 teams to build a dynasty with in EA College Football 25
2024 College football odds: SEC projected win totals, best futures bets
Jim Harbaugh to be Michigan honorary captain in opener vs. Fresno State
-
Upsets, sleepers and dominant Ducks: What we learned from College Football 25 simulations
USC, Oregon, UCLA, Washington beefing up in anticipation of physical Big Ten play
2024-25 College Football Playoff odds: Ohio State owns best odds to make postseason
-
Jim Harbaugh handed full-season suspension by NCAA for recruiting violations
'Bear Bets': Best College Football Playoff bets, teams to fade
Joel Klatt's preseason top 25: Ohio State or Georgia at No. 1?