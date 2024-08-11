College Football
2024 Louisiana football predictions: Ranked No. 45 by RJ Young
College Football

2024 Louisiana football predictions: Ranked No. 45 by RJ Young

Published Aug. 11, 2024 6:04 p.m. ET
RJ Young
RJ Young
FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns ranking: 45/134

[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]

Conference ranking: 3rd in Sun Belt (+600 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Boise State (44), Florida (43), Liberty (42), Colorado (41), Appalachian State (40)
Teams behind them: UNC (46), TCU (47), BYU (48), UTSA (49), Troy (50)

[Louisiana 2024 schedule]

ADVERTISEMENT

RJ's take: Louisiana A.K.A.,  Don’t Call Us Louisiana-Lafayette, A.K.A. ULL stands for U Laid Low looks, to return to the heights Billy Napier took them to.

Napier went 34-5 as chief chef among Raging Arcadian with two Sun Belt titles in two of his last three years there. Then Michael Desormeaux walked in to assume the executive chef spot, and the gumbo spoiled.

In Year 3, Desmoreaux is just 13-14. If it's gonna come together in 2024, he’ll cook with a pass rush attack that includes juniors Jordan Lawson and Cameron Whitfield, who combined for 15 sacks last season.

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns' Win Total Odds: Over 7.5 (-140) Under 7.5 (+110)

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]


 

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Deion Sanders combative in media session: 'I don't have time for this foolishness'

Deion Sanders combative in media session: 'I don't have time for this foolishness'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 Summer Olympics Image 2024 Summer Olympics2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes