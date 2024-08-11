College Football 2024 Louisiana football predictions: Ranked No. 45 by RJ Young Published Aug. 11, 2024 6:04 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns ranking: 45/134

Conference ranking: 3rd in Sun Belt (+600 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: Boise State (44), Florida (43), Liberty (42), Colorado (41), Appalachian State (40)

Teams behind them: UNC (46), TCU (47), BYU (48), UTSA (49), Troy (50)

RJ's take: Louisiana A.K.A., Don’t Call Us Louisiana-Lafayette, A.K.A. ULL stands for U Laid Low looks, to return to the heights Billy Napier took them to.

Napier went 34-5 as chief chef among Raging Arcadian with two Sun Belt titles in two of his last three years there. Then Michael Desormeaux walked in to assume the executive chef spot, and the gumbo spoiled.

In Year 3, Desmoreaux is just 13-14. If it's gonna come together in 2024, he’ll cook with a pass rush attack that includes juniors Jordan Lawson and Cameron Whitfield, who combined for 15 sacks last season.

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns' Win Total Odds: Over 7.5 (-140) Under 7.5 (+110)

