College Football 2024 Georgia Southern football predictions: Ranked No. 64 by RJ Young Published Aug. 11, 2024 5:59 p.m. ET

Georgia Southern Eagles Ranking: 64/134

Conference ranking: 8th in Sun Belt (+2200 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: Baylor (63), South Alabama (62), South Carolina (61), Coastal Carolina (60), Western Kentucky (59)

Teams behind them: Arkansas State (65), Tulane (66), Jacksonville State (67), California (68), UNLV (69)

RJ's take: Here at the Church of Clay Helton, we proselytize the gospel of Going Bowling, and Helton does. Yes, his last two seasons are losing ones, but each is also 6-7, shorthand for bowl-eligible. Mind your APR score and your booster base, who thinks you should be doing more with what you've got — see Drake London, Jaxson Dart, Michael Pittman, all who played for Helton at USC — and you're likely to play postseason football at Statesboro for the sixth time in seven years. Just get to Week 4 at Ole Miss 3-0.

Georgia Southern's Win Total Odds: Over 5.5 (+115) Under 5.5 (-145)

