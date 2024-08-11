College Football 2024 Florida Atlantic football predictions: Ranked No. 123 by RJ Young Updated Aug. 11, 2024 5:38 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Florida Atlantic Owls Ranking: 123/134

Conference ranking: 12th in American Athletic (+2500 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: New Mexico State (122), Central Michigan (121), Buffalo (120), Tulsa (119), New Mexico (118)

Teams behind them: FIU (124), Louisiana Tech (125), UTEP (126), Ball State (127), Charlotte (128)

RJ's take: If the Kiffin years feel so long ago, that's because they are — five in fact. From 2017 to 2019, the Owls enjoyed two 11-win seasons and two Conference-USA titles. Then they got invited to move up to the American, and Year 2 of the Tom Herman era yielded a 4-8 record.

Herman, who made his name as offensive coordinator at Ohio State and turned then-G5 darling Houston into a giant killer, will have to find a way to win without a proven tailback, no wideout with 500 receiving yards or more and one returning offensive lineman.

Insult to injury? WR LaJohntay Wester, the Owls' best player, has since transferred to Colorado. 6-6 would be a great season for FAU.

Florida Atlantic's Win Total Odds: Over 6.5 (+100) Under 6.5 (-130)

