College Football 2024 College Football Playoff odds: Oregon, Texas, UGA, OSU or the field? Updated Dec. 12, 2024 12:38 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There are 12 teams in the College Football Playoff, but four have emerged as the favorites to win it.

The first round of the CFP begins on Friday, Dec. 20, when No. 10 Indiana takes on No. 7 Notre Dame. On Saturday, Dec. 21, No. 11 SMU takes on No. 6 Penn State in the first weekend CFP game.

Then, two of the favorites take the field that day.

No. 5 Texas will play host to No. 12 Clemson on Saturday evening, before No. 8 Ohio State hosts No. 9 Tennessee that night. The Longhorns are currently an 11-point favorite over the Tigers, and the Buckeyes are 7.5-point favorites over the Volunteers.

ADVERTISEMENT

But there are odds that go beyond simple game lines.

How about Texas and Ohio State vs. the field? How about the other two favorites, Oregon and Georgia, against the best of the rest?

Let's dive into the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Dec. 12.

CFP Championship Game Winner — Georgia vs. the field

Georgia: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

The field: -650 (bet $10 to win $11.54 total)

CFP Championship Game Winner — Ohio State vs. the field

Ohio State: +475 (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)

The field: -700 (bet $10 to win $11.43 total)

CFP Championship Game Winner — Oregon vs. the field

Oregon: +360 (bet $10 to win $46 total)

The field: -525 (bet $10 to win $11.90 total)

CFP Championship Game Winner — Texas vs. the field

Texas: +360 (bet $10 to win $46 total)

The field: -525 (bet $10 to win $11.90 total)

As noted, the field — which includes Indiana, Notre Dame, Penn State, SMU, Clemson, Tennessee, Boise State and Arizona State — is a heavy favorite over the four favorites.

Of the four names atop the oddsboard, the Ducks are the only ones that enter the Playoff undefeated. They own wins over two other CFP participants in OSU and PSU.

Texas, Georgia and Ohio State all suffered two losses during the regular season. Both of Texas' losses came at the hands of Georgia, Ohio State lost to Oregon and Michigan, and Georgia fell short against Alabama and Ole Miss.

Oregon Ducks: Did they get enough of a reward for being the No. 1 seed?

DraftKings also has odds for which teams are favored to make the CFP title game.

Georgia to reach CFP Championship Game

Yes: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

No: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Ohio State to reach CFP Championship Game

Yes: -350 (bet $10 to win $12.86 total)

No: +270 (bet $10 to win $37 total)

Oregon to reach CFP Championship Game

Yes: -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)

No: +190 (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Texas to reach CFP Championship Game

Yes: -240 (bet $10 to win $14.17 total)

No: +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)

Lastly, the Big Ten (Oregon, Penn State, Ohio State and Indiana) is at -120 to be the winning conference. Second to it is the SEC (Georgia, Texas and Tennessee) at +160.

Independents (Notre Dame) are at +800, the ACC (Clemson and SMU) is at +1800, the Big 12 (Arizona State) is at +6000 and the Mountain West (Boise State) is at +7000.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share