2024 Arkansas football predictions: Ranked No. 29 by RJ Young

Arkansas Razorbacks ranking: 29/134

Conference ranking: 12th in SEC (+25000 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: Kentucky (28), Wisconsin (27), Miami (26), Iowa State (25), Iowa (24)

Teams behind them: North Carolina State (30), Nebraska (31), SMU (32), Maryland (33), Texas Tech (34)

RJ's take: Nobody wants to be head coach at Arkansas more than Sam Pittman. I know this because he followed up a disappointing 2023 season by going back to one of the most successful and controversial figures in Razorback sports history in hiring former UA head coach and play-caller extraordinaire Bobby Petrino to run his offense.

On the plus side: Petrino is one of the best offensive coordinators the sport has seen. Proof is not just what he did at UA, including leading the program to its first and only BCS berth in 2010, featuring in the Sugar and Cotton Bowl and finishing 11-2 with No. 3 ranking the final 2011 AP poll, but that he's also the only active head coach to develop a Heisman winner, who became an NFL MVP at quarterback in Lamar Jackson when Petrino was head coach at Louisville, where he went 41-9.

On the negative side: Well, you’ve seen his infamous neck brace picture open at the chest of his Razorback fleece? A face full of roadrash and a Sugar Bowl hat that looked like it came fresh out of its cellophane? Then you’ve got it.

Now Petrino’s coming over from calling plays for Texas A&M, and this will be his third SEC West spot as an OC, but there’s no hiding this is a high-risk, high-reward play for Pittman. Adding to the risk? Taylen Green is slated to start Week 1. He’s 6-foot-6 and has all the tools, but Arkansas’ only gimme on the schedule is the opener against UAPB. They’re gonna be in for a fistfight Week 2 against OSU.

Arkansas Razorbacks' Win Total Odds: Over 4.5 (-110) Under 4.5 (-110)

