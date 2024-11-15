College Football 2024-25 College Football Bowl Game Schedule: Dates, times, TV channels Published Nov. 15, 2024 4:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024-2025 college football bowl season is upcoming, and you won't want to miss any of the action. Check out the complete schedule below, including dates, times, how to watch, and TV channels.

(All times are ET)

2024-2025 College Football Bowl Game Schedule

Saturday, December 14

Celebration Bowl - 12:00 p.m. on ABC (Atlanta, Georgia)

Camellia Bowl - 9:00 p.m. on ESPN (Montgomery, Alabama)

Tuesday, December 17

Frisco Bowl - 9:00 p.m. on ESPN (Frisco, Texas)

Wednesday, December 18

Boca Raton Bowl - 5:30 p.m. on ESPN (Boca Raton, Florida)

LA Bowl - 9:00 p.m. on ESPN (Inglewood, California)

Thursday, December 19

New Orleans Bowl - 7:00 p.m. on ESPN2 (New Orleans, Louisiana)

Friday, December 20

Cure Bowl - 12:00 p.m. on ESPN (Orlando, Florida)

Gasparilla Bowl - 3:30 p.m. on ESPN (Tampa, Florida)

College Football Playoff First Round Game - 8:00 p.m. on ABC/ESPN (Location TBD)

Saturday, December 21

College Football Playoff First Round Game - 12:00 p.m. on TNT (Location TBD)

College Football Playoff First Round Game - 4:00 p.m. on TNT (Location TBD)

College Football Playoff First Round Game - 8:00 p.m. on ABC/ESPN (Location TBD)

Monday, December 23

Myrtle Beach Bowl - 11:00 a.m. on ESPN (Conway, South Carolina)

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl - 2:30 p.m. on ESPN (Boise, Idaho)

Tuesday, December 24

Hawai'i Bowl - 8:00 p.m. on ESPN (Honolulu, Hawai'i)

Thursday, December 26

Detroit Bowl - 2:00 p.m. on ESPN (Detroit, Michigan)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl - 5:30 p.m. on ESPN (Phoenix, Arizona)

68 Ventures Bowl - 9:00 p.m. on ESPN (Mobile, Alabama)

Friday, December 27

Armed Forces Bowl - Time TBD on ESPN (Forth Worth, Texas)

Birmingham Bowl - Time TBD on ESPN (Birmingham, Alabama)

Liberty Bowl - 7:00 p.m. on ESPN (Memphis, Tennessee)

Holiday Bowl - 8:00 p.m. on X (San Diego, California)

Las Vegas Bowl - 10:30 p.m. on ESPN (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Saturday, December 28

Fenway Bowl - 11:00 a.m. on ESPN (Boston, Massachusetts)

Pinstripe Bowl - 12:00 p.m. on ABC (Bronx, New York)

New Mexico Bowl - 2:15 p.m. on ESPN (Albuquerque, New Mexico)

Pop-Tarts Bowl - 3:30 p.m. on ABC (Orlando, Florida)

Arizona Bowl - 4:30 p.m. on CW Network (Tucson, Arizona)

Military Bowl - 5:45 p.m. on ESPN (Annapolis, Maryland)

Alamo Bowl - 7:30 p.m. on ABC (San Antonio, Texas)

Independence Bowl - 9:15 p.m. on ESPN (Shreveport, Louisiana)

Monday, December 30

Music City Bowl - 2:30 p.m. on ESPN (Nashville, Tennessee)

Tuesday, December 31

ReliaQuest Bowl - 12:00 p.m. on ESPN (Tampa, Florida)

Sun Bowl - 2:00 p.m. on CBS (El Paso, Texas)

Citrus Bowl - 3:00 p.m. on ABC (Orlando, Florida)

Texas Bowl - 3:30 p.m. on ESPN (Houston, Texas)

College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Game (Fiesta Bowl) - 7:30 p.m. on ESPN (Glendale, Arizona)

Wednesday, January 1, 2025

College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Game (Peach Bowl) - 1:00 p.m. on ESPN (Atlanta, Georgia)

College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Game (Rose Bowl) - 5:00 p.m. on ESPN (Pasadena, California)

College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Game (Sugar Bowl) - 8:45 p.m. on ESPN (New Orleans, Louisiana)

Thursday, January 2, 2025

Gator Bowl - 7:30 p.m. on ESPN (Jacksonville, Florida)

Friday, January 3, 2025

First Responder Bowl - 4:00 p.m. on ESPN (Dallas, Texas)

Duke's Mayo Bowl - 7:30 p.m. on ESPN (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Saturday, January 4, 2025

Bahamas Bowl - 11:00 a.m. on ESPN/ESPN2 (Nassau, Bahamas)

Thursday, January 9, 2025

College Football Playoff Semifinal Game (Orange Bowl) - 7:30 p.m. on ESPN (Miami Gardens, Florida)

Friday, January 10, 2025

College Football Playoff Semifinal Game (Cotton Bowl) - 7:30 p.m. on ESPN (Arlington, Texas)

Monday, January 20, 2025

College Football Playoff National Championship Game - 7:30 p.m. on ESPN (Atlanta, Georgia)

