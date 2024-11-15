College Football
2024-25 College Football Bowl Game Schedule: Dates, times, TV channels
College Football

2024-25 College Football Bowl Game Schedule: Dates, times, TV channels

Published Nov. 15, 2024 4:01 p.m. ET

The 2024-2025 college football bowl season is upcoming, and you won't want to miss any of the action. Check out the complete schedule below, including dates, times, how to watch, and TV channels.

(All times are ET)

2024-2025 College Football Bowl Game Schedule

Saturday, December 14

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Celebration Bowl - 12:00 p.m. on ABC (Atlanta, Georgia)
  • Camellia Bowl - 9:00 p.m. on ESPN (Montgomery, Alabama)

Tuesday, December 17

  • Frisco Bowl - 9:00 p.m. on ESPN (Frisco, Texas)

Wednesday, December 18

  • Boca Raton Bowl - 5:30 p.m. on ESPN (Boca Raton, Florida)
  • LA Bowl - 9:00 p.m. on ESPN (Inglewood, California)

Thursday, December 19

  • New Orleans Bowl - 7:00 p.m. on ESPN2 (New Orleans, Louisiana)

Friday, December 20

  • Cure Bowl - 12:00 p.m. on ESPN (Orlando, Florida)
  • Gasparilla Bowl - 3:30 p.m. on ESPN (Tampa, Florida)
  • College Football Playoff First Round Game - 8:00 p.m. on ABC/ESPN (Location TBD)

Indiana & BYU move up three spots in week 2 of CFP rankings | Joel Klatt Show

Indiana & BYU move up three spots in week 2 of CFP rankings | Joel Klatt Show

Saturday, December 21

  • College Football Playoff First Round Game - 12:00 p.m. on TNT (Location TBD)
  • College Football Playoff First Round Game - 4:00 p.m. on TNT (Location TBD)
  • College Football Playoff First Round Game - 8:00 p.m. on ABC/ESPN (Location TBD)

Monday, December 23

  • Myrtle Beach Bowl - 11:00 a.m. on ESPN (Conway, South Carolina)
  • Famous Idaho Potato Bowl - 2:30 p.m. on ESPN (Boise, Idaho)

Tuesday, December 24

  • Hawai'i Bowl - 8:00 p.m. on ESPN (Honolulu, Hawai'i)

Thursday, December 26

  • Detroit Bowl - 2:00 p.m. on ESPN (Detroit, Michigan)
  • Guaranteed Rate Bowl - 5:30 p.m. on ESPN (Phoenix, Arizona)
  • 68 Ventures Bowl - 9:00 p.m. on ESPN (Mobile, Alabama)

Friday, December 27

  • Armed Forces Bowl - Time TBD on ESPN (Forth Worth, Texas)
  • Birmingham Bowl - Time TBD on ESPN (Birmingham, Alabama)
  • Liberty Bowl - 7:00 p.m. on ESPN (Memphis, Tennessee)
  • Holiday Bowl - 8:00 p.m. on X (San Diego, California)
  • Las Vegas Bowl - 10:30 p.m. on ESPN (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Saturday, December 28

  • Fenway Bowl - 11:00 a.m. on ESPN (Boston, Massachusetts)
  • Pinstripe Bowl - 12:00 p.m. on ABC (Bronx, New York)
  • New Mexico Bowl - 2:15 p.m. on ESPN (Albuquerque, New Mexico)
  • Pop-Tarts Bowl - 3:30 p.m. on ABC (Orlando, Florida)
  • Arizona Bowl - 4:30 p.m. on CW Network (Tucson, Arizona)
  • Military Bowl - 5:45 p.m. on ESPN (Annapolis, Maryland)
  • Alamo Bowl - 7:30 p.m. on ABC (San Antonio, Texas)
  • Independence Bowl - 9:15 p.m. on ESPN (Shreveport, Louisiana)

Monday, December 30

  • Music City Bowl - 2:30 p.m. on ESPN (Nashville, Tennessee)

Tuesday, December 31

  • ReliaQuest Bowl - 12:00 p.m. on ESPN (Tampa, Florida)
  • Sun Bowl - 2:00 p.m. on CBS (El Paso, Texas)
  • Citrus Bowl - 3:00 p.m. on ABC (Orlando, Florida)
  • Texas Bowl - 3:30 p.m. on ESPN (Houston, Texas)
  • College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Game (Fiesta Bowl) - 7:30 p.m. on ESPN (Glendale, Arizona)

Wednesday, January 1, 2025

  • College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Game (Peach Bowl) - 1:00 p.m. on ESPN (Atlanta, Georgia)
  • College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Game (Rose Bowl) - 5:00 p.m. on ESPN (Pasadena, California)
  • College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Game (Sugar Bowl) - 8:45 p.m. on ESPN (New Orleans, Louisiana)

Thursday, January 2, 2025

  • Gator Bowl - 7:30 p.m. on ESPN (Jacksonville, Florida)

Friday, January 3, 2025

  • First Responder Bowl - 4:00 p.m. on ESPN (Dallas, Texas)
  • Duke's Mayo Bowl - 7:30 p.m. on ESPN (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Saturday, January 4, 2025

  • Bahamas Bowl - 11:00 a.m. on ESPN/ESPN2 (Nassau, Bahamas)

Thursday, January 9, 2025

  • College Football Playoff Semifinal Game (Orange Bowl) - 7:30 p.m. on ESPN (Miami Gardens, Florida)

Friday, January 10, 2025

  • College Football Playoff Semifinal Game (Cotton Bowl) - 7:30 p.m. on ESPN (Arlington, Texas)

Monday, January 20, 2025

  • College Football Playoff National Championship Game - 7:30 p.m. on ESPN (Atlanta, Georgia)
share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 College Football Week 12 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica

2024 College Football Week 12 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes