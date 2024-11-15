College Football
College Football
2024-25 College Football Bowl Game Schedule: Dates, times, TV channels
Published Nov. 15, 2024 4:01 p.m. ET
The 2024-2025 college football bowl season is upcoming, and you won't want to miss any of the action. Check out the complete schedule below, including dates, times, how to watch, and TV channels.
(All times are ET)
2024-2025 College Football Bowl Game Schedule
Saturday, December 14
- Celebration Bowl - 12:00 p.m. on ABC (Atlanta, Georgia)
- Camellia Bowl - 9:00 p.m. on ESPN (Montgomery, Alabama)
Tuesday, December 17
- Frisco Bowl - 9:00 p.m. on ESPN (Frisco, Texas)
Wednesday, December 18
- Boca Raton Bowl - 5:30 p.m. on ESPN (Boca Raton, Florida)
- LA Bowl - 9:00 p.m. on ESPN (Inglewood, California)
Thursday, December 19
- New Orleans Bowl - 7:00 p.m. on ESPN2 (New Orleans, Louisiana)
Friday, December 20
- Cure Bowl - 12:00 p.m. on ESPN (Orlando, Florida)
- Gasparilla Bowl - 3:30 p.m. on ESPN (Tampa, Florida)
- College Football Playoff First Round Game - 8:00 p.m. on ABC/ESPN (Location TBD)
Saturday, December 21
- College Football Playoff First Round Game - 12:00 p.m. on TNT (Location TBD)
- College Football Playoff First Round Game - 4:00 p.m. on TNT (Location TBD)
- College Football Playoff First Round Game - 8:00 p.m. on ABC/ESPN (Location TBD)
Monday, December 23
- Myrtle Beach Bowl - 11:00 a.m. on ESPN (Conway, South Carolina)
- Famous Idaho Potato Bowl - 2:30 p.m. on ESPN (Boise, Idaho)
Tuesday, December 24
- Hawai'i Bowl - 8:00 p.m. on ESPN (Honolulu, Hawai'i)
Thursday, December 26
- Detroit Bowl - 2:00 p.m. on ESPN (Detroit, Michigan)
- Guaranteed Rate Bowl - 5:30 p.m. on ESPN (Phoenix, Arizona)
- 68 Ventures Bowl - 9:00 p.m. on ESPN (Mobile, Alabama)
Friday, December 27
- Armed Forces Bowl - Time TBD on ESPN (Forth Worth, Texas)
- Birmingham Bowl - Time TBD on ESPN (Birmingham, Alabama)
- Liberty Bowl - 7:00 p.m. on ESPN (Memphis, Tennessee)
- Holiday Bowl - 8:00 p.m. on X (San Diego, California)
- Las Vegas Bowl - 10:30 p.m. on ESPN (Las Vegas, Nevada)
Saturday, December 28
- Fenway Bowl - 11:00 a.m. on ESPN (Boston, Massachusetts)
- Pinstripe Bowl - 12:00 p.m. on ABC (Bronx, New York)
- New Mexico Bowl - 2:15 p.m. on ESPN (Albuquerque, New Mexico)
- Pop-Tarts Bowl - 3:30 p.m. on ABC (Orlando, Florida)
- Arizona Bowl - 4:30 p.m. on CW Network (Tucson, Arizona)
- Military Bowl - 5:45 p.m. on ESPN (Annapolis, Maryland)
- Alamo Bowl - 7:30 p.m. on ABC (San Antonio, Texas)
- Independence Bowl - 9:15 p.m. on ESPN (Shreveport, Louisiana)
Monday, December 30
- Music City Bowl - 2:30 p.m. on ESPN (Nashville, Tennessee)
Tuesday, December 31
- ReliaQuest Bowl - 12:00 p.m. on ESPN (Tampa, Florida)
- Sun Bowl - 2:00 p.m. on CBS (El Paso, Texas)
- Citrus Bowl - 3:00 p.m. on ABC (Orlando, Florida)
- Texas Bowl - 3:30 p.m. on ESPN (Houston, Texas)
- College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Game (Fiesta Bowl) - 7:30 p.m. on ESPN (Glendale, Arizona)
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
- College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Game (Peach Bowl) - 1:00 p.m. on ESPN (Atlanta, Georgia)
- College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Game (Rose Bowl) - 5:00 p.m. on ESPN (Pasadena, California)
- College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Game (Sugar Bowl) - 8:45 p.m. on ESPN (New Orleans, Louisiana)
Thursday, January 2, 2025
- Gator Bowl - 7:30 p.m. on ESPN (Jacksonville, Florida)
Friday, January 3, 2025
- First Responder Bowl - 4:00 p.m. on ESPN (Dallas, Texas)
- Duke's Mayo Bowl - 7:30 p.m. on ESPN (Charlotte, North Carolina)
Saturday, January 4, 2025
- Bahamas Bowl - 11:00 a.m. on ESPN/ESPN2 (Nassau, Bahamas)
Thursday, January 9, 2025
- College Football Playoff Semifinal Game (Orange Bowl) - 7:30 p.m. on ESPN (Miami Gardens, Florida)
Friday, January 10, 2025
- College Football Playoff Semifinal Game (Cotton Bowl) - 7:30 p.m. on ESPN (Arlington, Texas)
Monday, January 20, 2025
- College Football Playoff National Championship Game - 7:30 p.m. on ESPN (Atlanta, Georgia)
