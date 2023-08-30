College Football 2023 College Football odds: Week 1 predictions, best bets, including Utah Published Aug. 30, 2023 4:54 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The first full Saturday of college football is days away!

I’m starting off this betting season by sharing my favorite bet for Thursday night’s big tilt between Florida and Utah, and I’ll add a couple more plays on Friday morning.

Remember, this space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays. These are the games I love the most.

Let’s go to work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Florida Gators at Utah Utes (-4, O/U 44.5)

One of college football’s worst-kept secrets is no longer a secret.

After telling reporters on Pac-12 Media Day he felt good about playing in Utah’s opener, star quarterback Cam Rising is not expected to play tomorrow night. The line and total have teetered back and forth for weeks, and Utah football’s Twitter threw another wrench last Friday by posting a depth chart with Rising listed as QB1. Nice try.

The Utes actually opened as a 9-point favorite way back in the summer, but respected money in the market drove Florida from +9 to +4.5 with the expectation that Rising would not be ready.

Utah is expected to turn to QB3 Bryson Barnes.

My FOX Sports teammates Chris "The Bear" Fallica, Geoff Schwartz and I have literally been texting about Rising for what feels like three weeks now.

None of us ever believed he was playing despite the dog and pony show from Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham.

On the flip side, Florida’s offense isn’t exactly dealing with sunshine and rainbows. The Gators are on a brand-new quarterback, multiple starters on the offensive line are banged up, and I’ve been told this is one of Florida’s weakest receiver rooms in a decade.

So, where does the offense come from?

Beats me.

Assuming there won’t be multiple defensive or special teams touchdowns, I don’t think either offense will churn butter with much success. The quarterback play will leave a lot to be desired and expected Salt Lake City winds in the 20 to 30-mile-per-hour range are not ideal for big passing plays.

I’m willing to pop the "Under" before it crosses through 44.

PICK: Under 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Overall Record for 2023: (0-0, +0.0)

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and NESN. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. He'll probably pick against your favorite team. Follow him on Twitter @ spshoot .

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

share