2023 College Football odds: Nation's top two teams have surprising ATS record
Everyone knows undefeated Georgia and Michigan sit 1-2 in the latest AP Top 25 poll — yet the Bulldogs and Wolverines are members of a far more dubious club this season.
The two juggernauts are among nine FBS teams that are winless against the spread (ATS) this season.
Yes, powerhouses Georgia and Michigan have something in common with Vanderbilt, which is 0-5 ATS this season.
Powerhouse and/or "public" teams usually have their point spreads adjusted to counter their popularity with bettors. But for the top two teams in the country, being winless ATS causes one to do a double-take.
Here's a look at the betting results ATS for the two powerhouses:
Week 1
Georgia (-50.5) 48, UT Martin 7 LOSS
Michigan (-35.5) 30, East Carolina 3 LOSS
Week 2
Georgia 45 (-42), Ball State 3 PUSH
Michigan (-37.5) 35, UNLV 7 LOSS
Week 3
Georgia 24 (-26.5), South Carolina 14 LOSS
Michigan (-40.5) 31, Bowling Green 6 LOSS
Week 4
Georgia (-40.5) 49, UAB 21 LOSS
Michigan (-24) 31, Rutgers 7 PUSH
The Bulldogs and Wolverines are both double-digit favorites this weekend.
Georgia is favored by 14.5 points at Auburn.
Michigan is an 18-point favorite at Nebraska.
Are you going to put some money down on the top two teams covering ATS this weekend, or are you sticking with the trend of the underdogs covering? Follow FOX Sports for the latest sports news.
