College Football 2023 college football awards: Ollie Gordon II named top running back Updated Dec. 8, 2023 8:19 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

College football's brightest stars take center stage this weekend, as the sport's best athletes will be honored with some big-time hardware.

The main event comes on Saturday, when the Heisman Trophy will be awarded to one of four finalists who dominated on the gridiron this season — Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, Washington QB Michael Penix Jr., or Oregon QB Bo Nix.

[2023 Heisman Trophy: The case for each finalist to win]

But Friday night is a wonderful precursor to that, with a host of other key honors being handed out, including awards for top quarterback, running back, wide receiver, lineman and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

A couple of these awards could foreshadow what happens on Saturday with the Heisman as well.

Check out the list of college football awards below, including finalists for each, and the winners of some that have already been announced.

We'll update this list as the results are revealed this evening.

AP Player of the Year

Winner: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Daniels received 35 of the 51 first-place votes and 130 total points from AP Top 25 poll voters. The Heisman Trophy finalist finished comfortably ahead of Penix, who was second with 15 first-place votes and 97 points. Nix was third, with Harrison fourth and Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II fifth. Read more.

Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award (top upperclassman quarterback)

Winner: Jayden Daniels, LSU

Davey O'Brien Award (Best QB)

Winner: Jayden Daniels, LSU

This was the first award announced Friday evening, continuing the trend from the previously announced awards listed above. And this shouldn't be a surprise when looking at Daniel's season. While the Tigers went just 9-3, Daniels compiled 4,946 total yards — 3,812 yards passing and 1,134 yards rushing. The rushing numbers are particularly impressive for a QB. In fact, Daniels is the nation's 22nd-leading rusher and the only quarterback ranked among the top 25.

Maxwell Award (player of the year)

Finalists: Jayden Daniels, LSU; Michael Penix Jr., Washington; Bo Nix, Oregon

Walter Camp Player of the Year

Finalists: Jayden Daniels, LSU; Michael Penix Jr., Washington; Bo Nix, Oregon

Bronko Nagurski Trophy (defensive player of the year, judged by FWAA)

Winner: Xavier Watts, Notre Dame

Lombardi Award (outstanding college football lineman)

Winner: Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA

Butkus Award (top linebacker)

Winner: Payton Wilson, North Carolina State

Chuck Bednarik Award (defensive player of the year, judged by Maxwell Club)

Winner: Payton Wilson, LB, North Carolina State

Having previously been honored with the Butkus Award, Wilson added the Bednarik Award to his trophy case on Friday. He was a tackling machine for the Wolfpack, notching 138 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, and six sacks. The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder even had three interceptions.

Belitnikoff Award (outstanding receiver)

Winner: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Harrison was the dominant force in the Buckeyes offense, making 67 receptions for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns. And the powerful 6-foot-4 hideout displayed the shiftiness of a much smaller man, likely making him a high pick in the NFL Draft in the coming spring.

John Mackey Award (outstanding tight end)

Winner: Brock Bowers, Georgia

Bowers also won this award last year, making him the first two-time winner. He led all tight ends in receptions (56) despite missing three games to injury.

The Home Depot Coach of the Year

Winner: Kalen DeBoer, Washington

DeBoer's Huskies are 13-0, Pac-12 champions, and have earned a spot in the College Football Playoff. This is just DeBoer's second season leading the Huskies, after going 11-2 last season.

Eddie Robinson (coach of the year, judged by FWAA)

Winner will be announced on Dec. 20.

Broyles Award (top assistant coach)

Winner: Phil Parker, defensive coordinator, Iowa

Jim Thorpe Award (best defensive back)

Winner: Trey Taylor, Air Force

Taylor notched 71 tackles and three interceptions to become the first Air Force player to win this award. He is also hoping to become the first Air Force defensive back to be drafted.

Lou Groza Award (outstanding place-kicker)

Winner: Graham Nicholson, Miami (Ohio)

William V. Campbell Trophy (academic Heisman)

Winner: Bo Nix, Oregon

Doak Walker Award (best running back)

Winner: Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State

Gordon led the nation in rushing this season, gaining 1,614 yards despite only having 19 carries through the Cowboys' first three games. His mid-season emergence helped Oklahoma State advance to the Big 12 championship game.

Burlsworth Trophy (Top former walk-on)

Winner: Cody Schrader, RB, Missouri

Rimington Trophy (outstanding center)

Finalists: Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon; Drake Nugent, Michigan; Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Outland Trophy (most outstanding interior lineman)

Finalists: Joe Alt, Notre Dame; Cooper Beebe, Kansas State; T'Vondre Sweat, Texas

Ted Hendricks Award (top defensive end)

Finalists: Jonah Elliss, Utah; Jalen Green, James Madison; Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Paul Hornung Award (most versatile player)

Winner: Travis Hunter (CB/WR), Colorado

Wuerffel Trophy (community service award)

Winner: Ladd McConkey, Georgia

Ray Guy Award (punter of the year)

Finalists: Matt Hayball, Vanderbilt; Alex Mastromanno, Florida State; Tory Taylor, Iowa

share