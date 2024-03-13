College Basketball
Xavier advances to Big East Conference Tournament quarterfinals with 76-72 win over Butler
College Basketball

Xavier advances to Big East Conference Tournament quarterfinals with 76-72 win over Butler

Published Mar. 13, 2024 8:00 p.m. ET

Desmond Claude had 26 points in Xavier's 76-72 victory over Butler on Wednesday in the Big East Conference Tournament.

Xavier (16-16) will face No. 2 UConn on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

Claude also had five rebounds for the Musketeers. Dayvion McKnight added 20 points while going 8 of 12 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) while he also had five rebounds and four steals. Quincy Olivari had 19 points and shot 7 of 19 from the field, including 3 for 13 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line.

Pierre Brooks finished with 21 points for the Bulldogs (18-14). Jalen Thomas added 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Butler. Posh Alexander also had 14 points and five assists.

ADVERTISEMENT

McKnight's 16-point second half helped Xavier close out the four-point victory.

Xavier Musketeers vs. Butler Bulldogs 2024 Big East Tournament Highlights | CBB on FOX

Xavier Musketeers vs. Butler Bulldogs 2024 Big East Tournament Highlights | CBB on FOX

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Xavier Musketeers
Big East
College Basketball
share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NCAA Tournament projections: Purdue vs. Kentucky in the Sweet 16?

2024 NCAA Tournament projections: Purdue vs. Kentucky in the Sweet 16?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024Big Ten Tournament Image Big Ten TournamentBig East Tournament Image Big East Tournament
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes