College Basketball UConn, Dan Hurley reach six-year, $31.5 million contract extension Updated Jun. 22, 2023 12:10 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Dan Hurley is getting rewarded just two months after leading UConn to a national title.

Hurley and the Huskies have agreed to a six-year contract extension worth $31.5 million, FOX Sports' John Fanta confirmed Thursday. The deal, which runs through the 2028-29 season and includes incentives that could push the full value of the deal even higher, makes the 50-year-old Hurley among the highest-paid coaches in men's college basketball.

"I am thrilled to have Dan Hurley leading our men's basketball program," UConn athletic director David Benedict. "The work he and his staff have done over the past five years in rebuilding our program, which culminated in the Huskies once again reaching the pinnacle of college basketball, has been nothing short of remarkable.

"I know all of UConn Nation is ecstatic that Dan will continue to lead this program for the foreseeable future."

ADVERTISEMENT

Hurley was brief in his statement, but was also filled with gratitude.

"My family and I sincerely appreciate Dr. [Radenka] Maric, David Benedict and the entire administration team for the faith and trust they have bestowed upon us," Hurley said. "I want to thank the players and staff who helped make this climb possible. Coaching at the University of Connecticut is an honor, and we intend to build on our success as one of the premier programs in college basketball."

Hurley became the head of UConn's men's basketball time in 2018 after six seasons at Rhode Island. He was tasked with bringing a program that won four titles between 1999-2014 back to national relevance after it sunk with back-to-back losing seasons as it also dealt with recruiting violations under former coach Kevin Ollie.

Hurley eventually delivered, but he didn't have immediate success. The Huskies went 16-17 in his first season in Storrs, Connecticut. They improved 19-12 in Hurley's second season, though they weren't projected to make the NCAA tournament in a season that ended abruptly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2019-20 season was also UConn's final season in the American Athletic Conference as it returned to the Big East for the 2020-21 season. Hurley helped the Huskies' smooth transition back to a stronger basketball conference, going 15-8 that season to bring them back to the NCAA Tournament. However, they were knocked out in the first round of the tournament that year. UConn was also bounced in the first round of the tournament in the following season as a No. 5 seed, posting a 23-10 record that season.

Hurley reached the top of the mountain in 2022-23. He helped UConn win its first 14 games of the season before struggling a bit in Big East play, losing seven games in a 12-game stretch at one point. The Huskies were also bounced in the semifinals of the Big East Tournament, but still earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

UConn went on a historic run in late March into early April, winning all six of its NCAA Tournament games by double-digits en route to winning its fifth national title in program history.

So far, UConn has gone 104-55 (.654) in Hurley's five seasons with the program. Hurley also holds a 255–160 (.614) record in his 13 seasons as a head basketball coach at the Division I level, which included a two-year stop at Wagner before his six-year stint with Rhode Island.

"I want to thank the players and staff who helped make this climb possible," Hurley added in the statement. "Coaching at the University of Connecticut is an honor, and we intend to build on our success as one of the premier programs in college basketball."

Hurley is in New York on Thursday to watch the 2023 NBA Draft, which is expected to include UConn prospects Jordan Hawkins, Adama Sanogo and Andre Jackson Jr.

Even with the departures of three key players, UConn is expected to be among the best in the nation in 2023-24. As Hurley brings in another highly-touted recruiting class, the Huskies earned the No. 4 spot on FOX Sports' all-too-early top 25 for the upcoming season.

The school said that the salary increase in Hurley’s contract will be covered by donations to the Husky Athletic Fund and increased ticket sales revenue.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Basketball UConn Huskies Big East

share

Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more