Top of Their Class

The college basketball season tips off Wednesday, and with it, a fresh group of freshmen are set to take the floor for their collegiate debuts.

With countless one-and-done stars turning their lone college seasons into a spot at the top of the NBA Draft, it's time to take a look at who will next follow in the footsteps of Zion Williamson, Anthony Edwards, Kevin Durant and many more.

Here are the freshmen to keep an eye on during the 2020 college basketball season.

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

Cunningham is the top incoming freshman point guard in the country, and also doubles as the highest-rated recruit in Oklahoma State history.

Standing at 6-foot-7, Cunningham is a giant point guard who can score from all three levels, and also has the ability to get his teammates involved.

Cunningham will enter his freshman season with lofty expectations, considering he's the only freshman that was named a preseason All-American. He'll try to guide the Oklahoma State Cowboys back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017.

Evan Mobley, USC

Over the past two years, the USC Trojans have had two freshman selected in the first round of the NBA draft.

Kevin Porter Jr. was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the 30th pick of the 2019 NBA draft, followed by Onyeka Okongwu, who was selected with the sixth pick last week.

Mobley, an incoming 7-foot freshman center, is looking to follow in their footsteps and make it three in a row.

Mobley has the potential to be an elite rim protector for the Trojans, while boasting an adept touch and feel on the offensive end, scoring near the basket in high school.

B.J. Boston and Terrence Clarke, Kentucky

Kentucky and John Calipari have been at the forefront of the one-and-done movement over the past decade, producing freshman stars such as John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins, Jamal Murrary, Anthony Davis, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

UK will now welcome in the wing tandem of Boston and Clarke, who will help guide this 10th-ranked Wildcats team, one with aspirations of reaching the Final Four for the first time since 2015.

Both freshmen will be a handful for opposing wings due to their complete offensive packages, ability to shoot and pass, and their plus athleticism, with both standing at 6-7.

Ziaire Williams, Stanford

Much of Stanford's success this season could hinge on the play of Williams, a 6-7 freshman forward who spent his final high school season at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, Calif., alongside Boston and LeBron James Jr.

The freshman forward has length, athleticism and a smooth shooting stroke, which were the ingredients that made him a consensus Top 10 recruit in the 2020 class.

Caleb Love, North Carolina

The Tar Heels experienced a disappointing 2019-20 season that saw them finish 14-19.

Enter Love, a consensus top 20 recruit and explosive scoring point guard who will get the keys to the Carolina castle from day one.

Love stands at 6-4 and is known for his athleticism in the open court, while also being able to shoot from deep in the halfcourt, proving to be more of a scorer than facilitator.

If Love can help right the ship in Chapel Hill, he could follow in the footsteps of the last two freshman point guards to become first round picks under Roy Williams – Coby White and Cole Anthony.

Jalen Johnson, Duke

Duke has not been far behind Kentucky when it comes to one-and-done superstar freshman, with notable names such as Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, Marvin Bagley III and Zion Williamson passing through Durham.

The next stud freshman for Coach K will be Johnson, a 6-8 forward.

Johnson has off-the-charts athleticism, but his passing ability at his size has brought comparisons to Philadelphia 76ers All-Star forward Ben Simmons.

Duke finished tied for second place in the ACC last season, and with the addition of Johnson, the Blue Devils should be right back in the thick of the race for a conference title.

Josh Christopher, Arizona State

The Sun Devils enter the season ranked No. 18, due in large part to the addition of Christoper, a 6-5 shooting guard.

Christopher enters the season with the reputation of a scorer, so much so that James Harden said Christopher could wear his No. 13 jersey.

And if the freshman can blend his scoring prowess with an experienced Sun Devils roster, ASU will have a chance to reach the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive year.

