Tom Izzo: 'Winning’s Still at the Top of Michigan State's List'
Tom Izzo: 'Winning’s Still at the Top of Michigan State's List'

Updated Nov. 8, 2025 11:30 p.m. ET

Michigan State reminded everyone that winning still matters in college basketball — with head coach Tom Izzo saying afterward, "Tonight proved that it was at the top of Michigan State’s list."

Freshman forward Cam Ward had 18 points and 10 rebounds, junior forward Coen Carr added 15 points and seven rebounds, and the No. 22-ranked Spartans held off No. 14 Arkansas 69-66 on Saturday night in a matchup of Hall of Fame coaches.

The Spartans (2-0) grabbed 19 offensive rebounds and turned them into 18 points — a staple of Izzo’s program for 31 seasons.

Arkansas (1-1) leaned on its highly touted freshmen, guards Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas. Acuff, a Detroit native, scored 16 points on 5-of-16 shooting with six assists, while Thomas added 16 points on 5-of-15 shooting. The Razorbacks went on an 8-0 run late to tie the game at 66 with 1:41 left, but Michigan State closed it out down the stretch.

Izzo, who has been outspoken about the transfer portal and NIL, didn’t hold back in his postgame comments.

"Unfortunately, in college basketball right now, I don’t think winning is at the top of many people’s list," Izzo said. "Tonight proved that it was at the top of Michigan State’s list."

John Calipari, in his second season with the Razorbacks, once again leaned on elite freshmen talent, as he did at Kentucky, Memphis, and Massachusetts. Despite their potential, Arkansas couldn’t overcome Michigan State’s discipline and physicality.

With the win, Michigan State improved to 2-0 and showed early that its combination of experience, toughness, and focus on winning remains a defining feature of Izzo’s program.

